Online events w/ Gabor Mate, Varoufakis, Vijay Prashad, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor & others
Here are some 17 online events taking place over the next 10 days (and starting tomorrow, May 10), featuring people such as Gabor Mate, Varoufakis, Vijay Prashad, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
[[ Please see the Wed, 5/12, 10 am entry (A conversation with Yanis Varoufakis and Ilan Pappé) -- Registration for that event closes on ***Monday, May 10 at 7 am!*** ]]
Mon, 5/10, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page a bit, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Tue, 5/11, 8 am -- Exploring Individual and Collective Trauma -- Wisdom teachers Sharon Salzberg and Parker J. Palmer will be joined by two incredible guest speakers -- poet, author and inner work teacher, Kim Rosen, and best-selling author and trauma expert, Dr. Gabor Maté. We will explore how individual and collective trauma can show up and ways in which poetry and music can open a space to heal from trauma:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-individual-and-collective-trauma-tickets-153017741183?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/11, 2:30 pm -- The Cost of Free Shipping: Amazon in the Global Economy -- This book looks at the many dark facets of Amazon, including automation, surveillance, tech work, workers' struggles, algorithmic challenges, the disruption of local democracy and much more. The Cost of Free Shipping shows how Amazon represents a fundamental shift in global capitalism that we should name, interrogate and be primed to resist -- With the authors, JAKE ALIMAHOMED-WILSON, Professor of Sociology at California State University, Long Beach and ELLEN REESE, Professor of Sociology at the University of California, Riverside, and author of They Say Cutback, We Say Fightback!:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cost-of-free-shipping-amazon-in-the-global-economy-tickets-152780615935?aff=erelpanelorg
Tue, 5/11, 4 pm -- Racing to Justice, with Prof. john a. powell -- powell is Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute, which works to create transformative change, and Professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, He formerly served as the National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), His latest book is Racing to Justice: Transforming our Concepts of Self and Other to Build an Inclusive Society:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racing-to-justice-with-prof-john-a-powell-tickets-151789126363?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/12, 10 am -- The ecological and psychosocial dimensions of climate change -- This event will introduce some key ideas relating to the psychosocial aspects of climate change, such as climate anxiety; the political ideology of hyper-individualism and its creation of an alienation from each other and from our environment; and bringing ecological understandings and metaphors into psychoanalytic thinking to broaden its relevance to the climate crisis -- With Nadine Andrews and Rebecca Nestor of the Climate Psychology Alliance, Anna Harvey of the Tavistock, and Nicola Pulman from Size of Wales:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ecological-and-psychosocial-dimensions-of-climate-change-tickets-151927145181?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 5/12, 10 am -- A conversation with Yanis Varoufakis and Ilan Pappé -- We invite Professor Yanis Varoufakis (University of Athens) and Professor Ilan Pappé (University of Exeter) to reflect on history and economics as structures, disciplines and processes that are susceptible to change, and what lessons might be learned? Can existing systems be salvaged or transformed from within, or do our present conditions require radical new modes of organisation and action? -- Registration will close on Monday 10 May at 7 am!:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-yanis-varoufakis-and-ilan-pappe-tickets-153370739009?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Wed, 5/12, 3 pm -- Walt Whitman Invents America with author Mark Edmundson -- What does it feel like at its best to live as a democratic man or woman? In "Song of Myself," Whitman seeks to answer that question -- Mark Edmundson is University Professor at the University of Virginia. He is the author of a dozen books, including "Self and Soul: A Defense of Ideals" -- Organized by the Athenaeum Of Philadelphia:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walt-whitman-invents-america-with-author-mark-edmundson-tickets-144062106639?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/13, 8 am -- Martín Arboleda, Governing Utopia: on Planning and Popular Power -- The global unfolding of capital is a deliberately planned process and this mode of late-capitalist planning has led the way to an era of mass extinctions and extreme social inequality. Current debates on radical economic planning foreshadow new and more intricate visions of state, money, and markets, and of the role that they could perform in a transition towards a future that is exciting and radically alternative -- Arboleda is Assistant Professor of Sociology at the Universidad Diego Portales, Santiago de Chile and is the author of the book Planetary Mine: Territories of Extraction under Late Capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martin-arboleda-governing-utopia-on-planning-and-popular-power-tickets-141854481573?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/13, 11 am -- Anticapitalism and Work with Vijay Prashad, Dalia Gebrial, Amelia Horgan -- Why is the U.K. government afraid of anticapitalism? Why is it being barred from schools? Why now? And how can we teach anticapitalism? -- Organized by the The Left Book Club:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anticapitalism-and-work-with-vijay-prashad-dalia-gebrial-amelia-horgan-tickets-149161346603?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/13, 11 am -- The Economy of Care with Cassie Thornton -- How do we organise care under current neoliberal conditions? Can precarious conditions lead to uncovering new solidarities and organisational forms? -- Thornton is an artist and activist from the US, who makes a “safe space” for the unknown, for disobedience, and for unanticipated collectivity. Her new book The Hologram: Feminist, Peer-to-Peer Health for a Post-Pandemic Future is available from Pluto Press:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-economy-of-care-with-cassie-thornton-tickets-150403281263?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/13, 11 am -- Revolutions -- Join Michael Löwy, emeritus research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research; Marianela D’Aprile, a writer and member of the DSA National Political Committee; and Aline Klein, on the editorial board of Jacobin Brasil, for a multi-media discussion of Löwy’s new book, Revolutions -- Moderated by Todd Chretien, who has has contributed to several books, including Socialist Strategy and Electoral Politics -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revolutions-tickets-151555722245?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/13, 5 pm -- Cindy Piester on Climate Disruption and US Militarism -- The US Military is the world’s largest contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. US Militarism is the elephant in the room that is not being addressed, for want of public awareness and governmental resolve. Join Cindy as she explores the hidden environmental and economic costs of war -- Piester was arrested for non-violent civil disobedience protesting the war against Iraq and the government’s spying on the American people and use of torture, and calling for Bush’s impeachment. For six years she and a small team were actively engaged in alternative media programming featuring issues and voices such as Daniel Ellsberg and Ray McGovern who are often ignored by mainstream media:
Please see the 3rd item here: https://uujec.org/webinars
Thu, 5/13, 6:30 pm to Sun, 5/16, 8:30 pm -- Infrastructural Inequalities: Resistant Media and Abolitionist Futures -- A crucial part of the revolutionary agenda of abolition is to intervene in the reproduction of existing inequalities and to build material infrastructures and networks of care -- This public program, facilitated by Infrastructural Inequalities, follows the publication of the Infrastructural Inequalities Journal: Policing, Crisis, Abolition, a special issue focused on carceral infrastructures and the struggle to abolish them -- Thu, 5/13, 6:30 pm : Critiquing the Carceral State, Organising Abolitionist Futures; Sun, 5/16, 5 pm: Resistant Media and Abolitionist Storytelling:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/infrastructural-inequalities-resistant-media-and-abolitionist-futures-tickets-148523215937?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Sat, 5/15, 10 am -- Decomposing Empire, Composing the Future: w/ authors of Joyful Militancy -- Authors carla bergman and Nick Montgomery will discuss JOYFUL MILITANCY and how ideas in the book relate to issues we face collectively -- The authors explore how rigid radicalism smuggles itself into radical spaces, and how it is being undone:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decomposing-empire-composing-the-future-w-authors-of-joyful-militancy-tickets-149164660515?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 5/17, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Tue, 5/18, 3 pm -- America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion -- Join Elizabeth Hinton and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for a conversation on themes from Hinton's new book, America on Fire, a "groundbreaking story of policing and “riots” that shatters our understanding of the post–civil rights era" -- As historian Elizabeth Hinton demonstrates in America on Fire, the events of 2020 had clear precursors—and "any attempt to understand our current crisis requires a reckoning with the recent past"-- Hinton is associate professor of history and African American studies at Yale University and a professor of law at Yale Law School; Taylor is author of From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation and Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-on-fire-the-untold-history-of-police-violence-and-black-rebellion-tickets-150828166105?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 5/20, 3 pm -- Workers’ Inquiry and Global Class Struggle -- Join Robert Ovetz, editor of Workers’ Inquiry and Global Class Struggle: Tactics, Strategies, Objectives for a talk about his book. Ovetz and Gifford Hartman will demonstrate how to conduct an inquiry at work. They will be joined by Jenny Chan who will discuss workers self-organized struggles in China -- Ovetz is author of When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921 and Book Review Editor of the Journal of Labor and Society; Hartman is an adult educator, labor trainer, working class historian and has been a rank-and-file militant in the ILWU and IWW; and Chan is an assistant professor of sociology at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workers-inquiry-and-global-class-struggle-tactics-strategies-objectives-tickets-153042705853?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 6 pm -- Cynthia Kaufman discusses her new book, "The Sea Is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook" -- By explaining the entrenched forces that are preventing rapid action, it helps you understand the nature of the political reality we are facing and arms you with the tools you need to overcome them -- Organized by by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cynthia-kaufman-in-conversation-with-francesca-caparas-tickets-142199577765?aff=erellivmlt
