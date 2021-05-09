May 14, 15 @ 5:30pm, and May 16 @2:00pm



For their 10th Anniversary Season, ABD/Skywatchers, in partnership with Dance Mission Theater and Cutting Ball Theater, presents From Containment To Expansion, a multidisciplinary performance that centers the stories and talents of Tenderloin resident ensemble members, drawing on liberatory movements from the Gullah people of the Carolina lowlands to the current Movement for Black Lives. From Containment To Expansion integrates processional, dance, music, and spoken word, and features an original score by internationally recognized choral director, and vocal activist Melanie DeMore.



The Tenderloin neighborhood of SF is commonly referred to as a containment zone for the decades of civic neglect and marginalization to which its poor, unhoused, often Black and Brown residents have been subjected. This work heralds a future in which we celebrate, illuminate, and amplify what is powerful and unique in our most disinvested neighborhood. With Gullah stick pounding and shared song, we invite you to join us as we move from our city's defacto containment zone into a zone of shared liberation.



All performances are outdoor, follow all COVID precautions and will provide ASL interpretation.



May 14 & 15 @ Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, 5:30pm

May 16 @ 24th Mission BART, 2800 Mission Street, 2:00pm





Free, donations. For more event information: https://www.abdproductions.org/from-contai...

