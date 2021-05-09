Al Rosa, a founder of the UFWA passed away on March 20, 2021 and a memorial was held on April 24 in Sacramento. Participants talked about Al Rojas and who he was.

Al Rojas, a founder of the UFWA passed away in March 20, 2021 and a memorial was held in Sacramento on April 24, 2021. Participants in the memorial talked about his life and how he contributed to their lives and the lives of working people in Mexico and around the world.Additional media:Al Rojas Presente! The Struggle Continues: Memorial In Sacramento For UFWA Co-founderNational Migrant Workers Convention Opening Speech By Al RojasAl Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO ConventionThe Fight For San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At ILWU Local 10Trouble In The Union Movement & The Attacks On Indiginous, Latino & Mexican Workers Al RojasFarm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al RojasMexico Tijuana Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo discute TLCAN, Privatización y EconómicaCrisis in Labor, Mexico, US, Unions, Democrats & USMCAThe Battle of Mexican Farmworkers At Driscolls in San Quintín Baja CaliforniaThe Mexican National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers , NAFTA And US LaborObama's Immigration "Reform" Labor, Immigrants, Immigration & ObamaMexico Oaxaca Teacher Murders Protested In SF "Massacre Made In USA”Here Comes The Judge! Judge Al Rojas Speaks At People v. DA Mark PetersonProduction of Labor Video Project