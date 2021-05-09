top
Que Viva! Al Rojas
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
Al Rosa, a founder of the UFWA passed away on March 20, 2021 and a memorial was held on April 24 in Sacramento. Participants talked about Al Rojas and who he was.
sm_rojas_al_on_picket_against_scab_grapes.jpg
original image (720x960)
Al Rojas, a founder of the UFWA passed away in March 20, 2021 and a memorial was held in Sacramento on April 24, 2021. Participants in the memorial talked about his life and how he contributed to their lives and the lives of working people in Mexico and around the world.

Additional media:

Al Rojas Presente! The Struggle Continues: Memorial In Sacramento For UFWA Co-founder
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI

National Migrant Workers Convention Opening Speech By Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/h7gC-1AtXCY

Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO Convention
https://youtu.be/dQcxABeHzr0

The Fight For San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At ILWU Local 10
https://youtu.be/CzrSngfXiiA

Trouble In The Union Movement & The Attacks On Indiginous, Latino & Mexican Workers Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/3vv0w0hv0YM

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Mexico Tijuana Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo discute TLCAN, Privatización y Económica
https://youtu.be/DgY-zwuQHr8

Crisis in Labor, Mexico, US, Unions, Democrats & USMCA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ18fjWM_sI

The Battle of Mexican Farmworkers At Driscolls in San Quintín Baja California
https://youtu.be/5L3ZbQN3Iog

The Mexican National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers , NAFTA And US Labor
https://youtu.be/xu4qLP_O3Sk

Obama's Immigration "Reform" Labor, Immigrants, Immigration & Obama
https://youtu.be/9pUQmpLwHtY

Mexico Oaxaca Teacher Murders Protested In SF "Massacre Made In USA”
https://youtu.be/4RrK-S3Q9qs

Here Comes The Judge! Judge Al Rojas Speaks At People v. DA Mark Peterson
https://youtu.be/4HV05WRn6Dc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
§The United Farm Workers Organizing Committee Strike
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
sm_ufwoc_striike.jpg
original image (1969x1999)
The United Farm Workers Organizing Committee strike was first opposed by Cesar Chavez but he was forced to join it. The memorial brought together the families of Al Rojas and Larry Itliong families.
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
§The Attack On UFWA Office & Al Rojas
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
sm_rojas_attack_on_ufwa_office.jpg
original image (1600x2048)
The UFWA offices were being attacked by the farm owners and Al Rojas was leading the fight against these attacks.
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
§Al Rojas Arrested During A Strike
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
sm_rojas_arrested_during_strike.jpg
original image (695x960)
Al Rojas was on the front lines of the organizing of California farmworkers. He was pushed out of the union by Cesar Chavez who did not want to mobilize workers in the fields and instead relied on Democratic politicians.
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
§Al Rojas Spoke About Driscoll's Boycott At ILWU Local 10
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
sm_rojas_ilwu_tech_driscolls7-15-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Al Rojas spoke at ILWU Local 10 about the struggle against Driscolls which pays Mexican farmworkers $7 a day.
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
§Al Rojas Protesting Corrupt DA Mark Peterson
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 9th, 2021 11:13 AM
sm_rojas_al_peterson_rally1-17-18.jpg
original image (360x640)
Al Rojas also fought against racist murders by police and the cover-up of former DA's including Contra Costa DA Mark Peterson.
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
