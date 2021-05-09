top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Harvey Milk Students Protest at Castro Safeway After Racial Profiling Incident
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
After a Black 11-year-old boy was falsely accused of stealing a sandwich at a Castro neighborhood Safeway, security guards detained him even though he showed his receipt. Fellow students at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academic Elementary, with help from parents and staff, marched on the Safeway and demonstrated in front of the store.
sm_harvey_milk_top.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
Photos: Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Families and staff at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy, a public elementary school in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, organized a protest at Safeway on behalf of a fifth-grader who attends the school. Most of the 250 students, accompanied by parents and teachers, marched from the school to Safeway on March 5.

Rev. Dr. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, spoke to the gathered crowd. Students took turns standing on a wooden box marked "soap" in front of the store and talked about teaching Safeway the lesson that racial discrimination is wrong. Some of the youngsters' signs read, "Safeway is not safe," "This is disappointing," and "Stop stealing black boy joy."

§Rev. Dr. Amos Brown
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harveymilk_revdramosbrownsfnaacp.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Marching to Safeway
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_march1.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Marching to Safeway
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_march2.jpg
original image (2400x1449)
§Community Members in Support
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_neighbors0.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Student on a "Soap Box" in Safeway Parking Lot
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_outsidesafeway.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§NO Safeway
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_nosafeway.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§School Principal Emmanuel Stewart
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_prinemmanuelstewart.jpg
original image (1970x2400)
§Students Sang Songs
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_songs.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Safeway is Not Safe
by Kids Rise Up
Sunday May 9th, 2021 4:07 AM
sm_harvey_milk_safewaynotsafesign.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
