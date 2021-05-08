From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Petition from Rep. Rashida Tlaib to Stop US/Israeli War Crmes
Sign now to call on the U.S. State Department and Department of Defense: Demand an end to Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem. See https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sign-now-to-call-on-the-us-state-department-and-department-of-defense-demand-an-end-to-israels-forced-displacement-of-palestinians-from-east-jerusalem
ALSO: We need a march on Market Street to protest the 73 year occupation of Palestine by the US military base called Israel. Now that we are in the yellow tier and did a 2500 person May Day march, we ought to be able to do a march for 73 years of Palestinian Resistance!
"Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—who is leading a petition calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to "uphold international law and demand an end to Israel's illegal evictions of Palestinians, demolitions of Palestinian homes, and theft of Palestinian land" in East Jerusalem—said Saturday that "this is apartheid, plain and simple.""
""Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity," she added."
"More than 200 Palestinians were wounded and at least one partially blinded over night in East Jerusalem when Israeli police fired rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades at thousands of people who were protesting Israeli settlers and security forces' ongoing effort to dispossess Palestinians of their land in the occupied territory."
"As Al Jazeera reported, several hundred riot gear-clad Israeli police officers deployed to the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday night, where 70,000 Muslims had gathered at Islam's third-holiest site for the last Friday prayer of Ramadan. Thousands of worshippers stayed to demonstrate against Israel's attempted expulsion of Palestinians from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah."
"According to Al Jazeera, Israeli security forces opened fire on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa and throughout the city on Friday night, shooting people with rubber-coated steel bullets and using stun grenades on crowds that were armed with no more than shoes, chairs, and rocks."
"The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said Saturday that at least 205 Palestinians had been injured, mostly from rubber-coated rounds and shrapnel from stun grenades. Of the wounded, 88 were hospitalized, including one victim who lost an eye, two with serious head trauma, and two with fractured jaws."
"The Jerusalem municipality is planning to demolish 100 buildings, home to 1,550 Palestinians, in the neighborhood of Al-Bustan to build a biblical theme park. In Sheikh Jarrah, meanwhile, the Nahalat Shimon settler organization is trying to push 169 Palestinians from a dozen families out of their homes. The United Nations on Friday described the forced evictions, ordered by an Israeli court, as a violation of international law and potential war crime."
"Later on, however, Israeli police once again began attacking Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, according to a video shared by Mohammed el-Kurd, a Palestinian resident of the neighborhood. Additional footage shows Israeli security forces unleashing stun grenades on Palestinians in other parts of occupied East Jerusalem."
****
Not one nickel, Not one dime;
Stop US/Israeli War Crimes!
Israel is the 4th largest military power in the world, although since it is the primary recipient of billions of US dollars and weapons upon demand, one could say it is the SECOND largest military power in the world, the first being the backward USA, which is only first in producing military hardware. It is also one of 9 nuclear weapons countries. Israel receives $4 billion a year from the US bipartisan Congress, above the table. Only a handful of congress people question the billions given to Israel, although there was a time not long ago when there was not even a handful.
From:
Not one nickel, Not one dime;
Stop US/Israeli War Crimes!
Israel is the 4th largest military power in the world, although since it is the primary recipient of billions of US dollars and weapons upon demand, one could say it is the SECOND largest military power in the world, the first being the backward USA, which is only first in producing military hardware. It is also one of 9 nuclear weapons countries. Israel receives $4 billion a year from the US bipartisan Congress, above the table. Only a handful of congress people question the billions given to Israel, although there was a time not long ago when there was not even a handful.
