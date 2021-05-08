From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From Fruitvale BART to Alameda Police Department: Justice 4 Mario Gonzalez by Student Led March

Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM

March 3: A student-led rally, vigil, and march for Mario Gonzalez, who died on April 19 while in custody of the Alameda, CA, Police Department.

Photos: Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org.

Please credit the photographer.