top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
From Fruitvale BART to Alameda Police Department: Justice 4 Mario Gonzalez
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
March 3: A student-led rally, vigil, and march for Mario Gonzalez, who died on April 19 while in custody of the Alameda, CA, Police Department.
sm_mgbl_people_begin_to_gather.jpg
original image (3000x1645)
Photos: Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org.
Please credit the photographer.
§dancers at opening ceremony
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblopening_ceremony_was_led_by_an_east_bay_aztec_dance_group__here_concluding_the_blessing_by_facing_east.jpg
original image (3000x1461)
§supporter
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblupporter_of_mario.jpg
original image (1781x2000)
§marching from BART station heading to the Alameda Police Dept.
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblt_bart_for_the_alameda_police_department.jpg
original image (2659x2000)
§Fruitvale Ave.
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_fruitvale_avenue.jpg
original image (3000x1963)
§Oakland
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_oakland.jpg
original image (2905x2000)
§Marchers' banner and signs
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblmarchers.jpg
original image (3000x1694)
§Volunteers on Bikes alongside marchers for traffic safety
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_oakland._volunteers_on_bicycles_provided_traffic_safety.jpg
original image (3000x1753)
§approaching Fruitvale Bridge crossing into Alameda
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblapproachfruitvale_bridge__which_crosses_into_alameda.jpg
original image (3000x1997)
§Arriving in Alameda
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblin_alameda.jpg
original image (2972x2000)
§At Alameda Police Dept.
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblpolice_department.jpg
original image (3000x1265)
§Blessing ceremony
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbldancers_perform_a_blessing_ceremony.jpg
original image (3000x1960)
§Blessing
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_blessing.jpg
original image (1502x2000)
§announcement in front of police dept.
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblsofia_coffin_asks_the_marchers_to_form_a_circle_so_the_aztec_dancers_can_perform_a_blessing.jpg
original image (1962x2000)
§Speaker stands by Gonzalez family member in support
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblspeaker_linda_sanchez_support_person__here_with_a_member_of_the_gonzalez_family.jpg
original image (2531x2000)
§Student leaders showed the way
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_student_leader_jessica_speaks_to_the_marchers.jpg
original image (1145x2000)
§Student leader
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_stidentsessica_speaking.jpg
original image (1771x2000)
§Student leader
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgblstudent_leader_luna_was_the_final_speaker_at_the_bart_station.jpg
original image (1630x2000)
§George Galvis of curyj.org
by Student Led March
Saturday May 8th, 2021 5:09 AM
sm_mgbl_george_galvis_calls_the_people_together.jpg
original image (1075x2000)
George has been a leader in support throughout the campaign of Justice for Mario
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code