In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Mario Gonzalez and More by Say Their Names

Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM

On May 7, a small group in San Rafael protested the killing of Mario Gonzalez by police. Attendees listened to a speech given by George Galvis of curyj.org. Demonstrators chalked messages in remembrance of Gonzalez and other victims of police brutality.



Photos by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org



Mario Gonzalez was unarmed yet killed while in the custody of the Alameda, California Police Department on April 19.

