Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Mario Gonzalez and More
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
On May 7, a small group in San Rafael protested the killing of Mario Gonzalez by police. Attendees listened to a speech given by George Galvis of curyj.org. Demonstrators chalked messages in remembrance of Gonzalez and other victims of police brutality.
sm_mariosrtop.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Photos by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org

Mario Gonzalez was unarmed yet killed while in the custody of the Alameda, California Police Department on April 19.
https://curyj.org
§chalking
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mario_chalk_mario.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
https://curyj.org
§chalking at outline of victim
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mario_sr_outline.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
https://curyj.org
§other victims
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mariosrpolicemurder.jpg
original image (1900x1237)
https://curyj.org
§in the street
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mariosr_in_street.jpg
original image (1900x1394)
https://curyj.org
§speaker
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mariosr_speak.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
George Galvis is the Co-founder and executive director of Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ, pronounced “courage”). The group helps young people, particularly those involved in the criminal justice system, become community leaders for positive change.
https://curyj.org
§speaker
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_mariosrspeak2_434.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
https://curyj.org
§say their names
by Say Their Names
Saturday May 8th, 2021 4:13 AM
sm_justice_for_mario_-_steve_disenhof-3385.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
https://curyj.org
