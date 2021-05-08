From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Mario Gonzalez and More
On May 7, a small group in San Rafael protested the killing of Mario Gonzalez by police. Attendees listened to a speech given by George Galvis of curyj.org. Demonstrators chalked messages in remembrance of Gonzalez and other victims of police brutality.
Photos by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
Mario Gonzalez was unarmed yet killed while in the custody of the Alameda, California Police Department on April 19.
