An anonymous communiqué reads: To the war criminals at the Oakland Police Department who occupy so-called "Oakland":
We fucked up your cruisers at Cole Auditorium because this is how we treat invaders. You fight the same war against Black & Brown people that you started centuries ago. Your mercenaries kill us in the battlefields of the hood. You fill your POW camps (prisons) with our loved ones. This has been a one-sided war for too long. Whenever your many outposts or collaborators let down their guard, we'll be there. We savagely laugh at your surveillance State, barbed wire and enforcers.
There's no justice except for what we make ourselves. You've been tried in the war tribunal of the Streets and found guilty. You love property so we went after yours. Get the fuck outta our home AND the sabotage will continue.
Until all POWs are freed and your society is ash!
For crushed skulls and a bloody dawn!
For a feral today!
For joy!
~ The 510 Conspirators
