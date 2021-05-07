top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Protests at Pipeline Funding Banks
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
Citibank, Chase and Wells Fargo called out for funding oil pipelines
sm_01-12721-850_1216.jpg
original image (1903x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Some of the usual suspects, Citibank, Chase and Wells, were targets of environmental protests at their Market Street branches. The banks were called out for their ongoing funding of fossil fuel pipelines, particularly Pipeline 3, slated to carry a million barrels of foul tar sands oil per day.

Other corporations involved in pipeline funding include Bank of America, TD Ameritrade, Union Bank - as well as insurers like Liberty Mutual.

Protesters, from small children to seniors, assembled at Market and Sansome. With banners, large and small signs, and shouting out slogans, they marched down Market to where Citibank, Chase, and Wells Fargo have branches all within the same block. Medical personnel in their white coats were among the protesters.

All three banks had their branch entrance blocked by protesters linking arms through "pipelines." Large street murals were drawn on the sidewalks.

Portable sound equipment allowed both children and adults to hold a well amplified rally in front of the Citibank branch.

An example of maginative street theater was a "graveyard" with "tombstones" representing species, now extinct. "Who will be next?" it asked.

There was a definite police presence but they did not cause any problems.

The event was organized by:
  • Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition
  • Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
  • Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
  • 350 Bay Area
  • Diablo Rising Tide
  • East Point Peace Academy
  • Silicon Valley Climate Action Now
  • Fossil Free California
  • 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations
  • Idle No More SF Bay
  • Code Pink SF Bay Area


See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_02-12721-850_1165.jpg
original image (2076x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_03-12721-850_1180.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_04-12721-850_1209.jpg
original image (1400x2299)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_05-12721-852_9466.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_06-12721-852_9491.jpg
original image (1973x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_07-12721-852_9502.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_08-12721-850_1261.jpg
original image (1830x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_09-12721-850_1282.jpg
original image (1974x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_10-12721-850_1299.jpg
original image (1706x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_11-12721-852_9566.jpg
original image (2101x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_12-12721-850_1320.jpg
original image (1476x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_13-12721-850_1363.jpg
original image (1897x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_14-12721-850_1397.jpg
original image (1400x1426)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_15-12721-852_9587.jpg
original image (2019x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_16-12721-850_1413.jpg
original image (1772x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_17-12721-852_9600.jpg
original image (1894x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_18-12721-850_1430.jpg
original image (1947x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_19-12721-850_1437.jpg
original image (1886x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:31 PM
sm_20-12721-850_1446.jpg
original image (1654x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code