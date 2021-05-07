Divest in Israel's Elbit on Tohono O'odham Nation and in Palestine by Brenda Norrell

Friday May 7th, 2021 8:29 PM

The 'Divest in Elbit' panel today reveals the surveillance and weapons of the Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, targeting Tohono O'odham and Palestinians, by way of U.S. contracts and funding, violating human rights and international law.