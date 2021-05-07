



Noon-1:00 pm: Peace Rally in the “Welcome Center” Plaza, on S.F. side, demanding a radical shift in U.S. Foreign Policy and an End to Endless Wars and U.S. Drone Attacks under the new Biden Administration. To include a reading of the Civil War era (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation by Julia Ward Howe.



1:00-2:00 pm: (Optional). Peace Walk to the middle of bridge and back to S.F. side.



Never Been Done Before (by us): We want to fill up the plaza area with many peace banners and signs….to make a huge showing for peace. We need lots of hands! Please bring friends.



UPDATE: Drone Whistleblower, Daniel Hale, was unexpectedly arrested on April 28, before his scheduled July 13 sentencing hearing, and placed in solitary confinement. One key rallying cry will be: "Prosecute the War Criminals, NOT Whistleblowers!" and "Free Daniel Hale!"



We already have lots of visuals, signs, and very large banners, including:



-DEFUND THE PENTAGON

-DEMILITARIZE!

-DIPLOMACY NOT DRONES

-END ENDLESS WARS

-FREE DANIEL HALE

-PROSECUTE WAR CRIMINALS, Not WHISTLEBLOWERS!



And, of course, our “classic” Mother’s Day Banner:

"We will not raise our children to kill the children of other mothers."



Other signs we need volunteers to make, please:



BIDEN: We want REAL PEACE!



BIDEN: NO ENDLESS DRONE WARS!



BIDEN: We Expect More. NO WAR!



Bring your own signs and banners too!

Let’s have the largest CODEPINK Mother’s Day Bridge gathering ever!





Bring your children, your grandchildren, your mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, neighbors and friends.

LET’S BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD.



CODEPINK’S Mother’s Day Demands:

- We call on President Biden to END ENDLESS WARS: To stop drumming up support for War with China, Russia, and Iran; to withdraw not just troops but all special forces, advisors, and military contractors from Afghanistan; and to end killer drone strikes in Afghanistan and elsewhere around he world.



- We call on Biden to prosecute the real war criminals responsible for U.S. drone massacres that have murdered thousands of civilians. (To this day not a single person has been prosecuted for the innumerable drone attacks on weddings, funerals, schools, mosques, and other group gatherings, resulting in high civilian deaths).



- We call on Biden to stop persecuting whistleblowers exposing war crimes: To release and dismiss charges against Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale (unexpectedly arrested on April 28 in advance of his sentencing hearing on July 13) and to stop persecuting whistleblowers and truth tellers like Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange. The attack on whistleblowers and journalists is an attack on Freedom of the Press, thus, an attack on our right to know important truths and failings of our own government.



In the spirit of the history of Mother’s Day and the “Mothers Day Proclamation,” written by Julia Ward Howe in response to the bloody carnage of the Civil War,…..CODEPINK will gather, calling on all our sisters and brothers around the world to work toward the abolition of war.



Added to the calendar on Friday May 7th, 2021 2:50 PM