Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
Pumas in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Chris Wilmers
Date Tuesday May 25
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSempervirens Fund
Free Online Event. Register Here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_39FhaEDrTlq07Y4xBH9Zlg
The Santa Cruz Puma Project has been studying mountain lions (or pumas) in the Santa Cruz Mountains for 12 years. Join Chris Wilmers, Ph.D., Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, UC Santa Cruz, to learn about the long term findings of their research exploring how human presence impacts puma behavior, movements, and survival. Along the way we will delve into some of the mysteries of mountain lion natural history, including how they communicate with each other, what they think of Rachel Maddow and Rush Limbaugh, and how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more event information: https://sempervirens.org/learn/under-the-r...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 7th, 2021 2:32 PM
