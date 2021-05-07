Wed, May 19, 2021, 6:00 PM Pacific time



The impacts of climate change are felt all over the world, and Mavericks, the legendary surf break near Half Moon Bay, is no exception. Waves there can crest well above 50-feet during a big swell - and as climate change accelerates, they are changing, too. Becoming bigger, faster, and more powerful. People who know that fact intimately are the surfers themselves.



In this event, we'll hear from Bianca Valenti, one of the best big wave surfers in the world, and Grant Washburn, a filmmaker and surfer who has chronicled the daily conditions at the break for nearly three decades. We'll watch Bianca's footage from this past year - one of the best seasons in a generation - as she narrates live, and we'll talk over what changes Grant has witnessed. Bring your favorite beach snacks and listen to people who have felt this effect of climate change first hand, their faces right there in the water.



Hosted by KQED science reporter Kevin Stark.



Free For more event information: http://kqed.org/events

