Throughout the 2020 Presidential campaign trail, the Biden-Harris camp made promises to Latinx communities with regards to combating the existing disparities in health, a path to citizenship, and having more representation in Congress. In this event Forum producer, Blanca Torres brings together reporters and columnists to discuss how this administration has measured up to the campaign promises after 100 days and what still needs to be done.



Guests:



Marisa Lagos, Political Reporter and Co-Host of Political Breakdown

Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED Reporter, Immigration Desk

Erick Galindo, KPCC/LAist Columnist



