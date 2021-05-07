Empire 2020 CZU Fire Grade Road 5-6-2021 sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Friday May 7th, 2021 11:54 AM by AutumnSun

Mike and I took a short ride to survey some of what remains from the CZU Lightning Complex Fires. Today we just centered around the upper part of Empire Grade Rd.

The fires started on August 16th.2020 and engulfed both San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. Some 7,567 structures were destroyed in the areas of Empire Grade Road, Bonny Doon, Boulder Creek, Swanton, and Last Chance where one person perished in the fire!

Praying that this year is not as bad as 2020 with fires and with COVID! Here are a few photos we took yesterday.

(All photos copyright©2021 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)