CCSF Students Rally At Mission High & March To Save City College
Students and supporters of San Francisco City College rallied at Mission High and then marched to CCSF Board of Trustees member Tom Temprano's home. Temprano has supported the shutdown of campuses and the layoffs of 160 faculty members which would close many departments and ethnic studies. He works for SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who supports the privatization of the college and pushed the sale of the Balboa reservoir to a for profit developer Avalon.
CCSF students and supporters rallied at Mission High on May 6, 2021 and marched through the Castro district to Trustee Tom Temprano's houseto demand that he vote against the cutbacks of 160 faculty positions. Temprano and CCSF Board of Trustees president Shanel Williams have approved massive cuts of faculty and the shutdown of campuses including Fort Mason. They also are using unions busting tactics to demand concession bargaining by the union AFT 2121.
Many ethnic studies programs are being destroyed as well as the music department, vocational trades and the nursing program.
