Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
CCSF Students Rally At Mission High & March To Save City College
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
Students and supporters of San Francisco City College rallied at Mission High and then marched to CCSF Board of Trustees member Tom Temprano's home. Temprano has supported the shutdown of campuses and the layoffs of 160 faculty members which would close many departments and ethnic studies. He works for SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who supports the privatization of the college and pushed the sale of the Balboa reservoir to a for profit developer Avalon.
sm_img_9064.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CCSF students and supporters rallied at Mission High on May 6, 2021 and marched through the Castro district to Trustee Tom Temprano's houseto demand that he vote against the cutbacks of 160 faculty positions. Temprano and CCSF Board of Trustees president Shanel Williams have approved massive cuts of faculty and the shutdown of campuses including Fort Mason. They also are using unions busting tactics to demand concession bargaining by the union AFT 2121.

Many ethnic studies programs are being destroyed as well as the music department, vocational trades and the nursing program.

Additional media:

CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU

Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY

Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s

CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY

Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg

CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4

AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc

Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g

Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8

Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY

BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ

The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo

Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s

Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU

Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s

Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE

"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ

Project of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Black Community Threatened By CCSF Cutbacks
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9038.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Black community activists spoke out about how CCSF is critical for their future and how these racist actions are further examples of systemic racism.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§CCSF Trustees Called Out
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9086.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The students called out the Trustees who have been voting for the layoffs and butchering of the college under the direction of the administrators.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Pink Slips For Trustees
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9092.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A placard called for a pink slips for the members of the CCSF Board of Trustees who have voted to destroy the community college.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Students Rally At Mission High
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9070.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The students in front of Mission High for the rally
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Massive Police Guard In Front Of Trustee Tom Temprano's House
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_183563550_10158585255943517_6771985206896907679_n.jpg
original image (1440x924)
A massive police presence took place at CCSF Tom Temprano's house in the Castro. Temprano works for Supervisor Mandelman
Virtual Office Hours Tom Temprano Legislative Aide Tom.Temprano@sfgov. org Voice 415-554-6909 -
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Students March To Tom Temprano's House To Protest His Support of Cutbacks
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9120.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students are angry that Tom Temprano and other board members are dismantling San Francisco Community College which is destroying their future.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Fight For SF City College
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
sm_img_9076.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students are angry that San Francisco which has over 70 billionaires cannot fund a community college.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
§Mandelman and Temprano. The Privatizers Team
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 7th, 2021 10:07 AM
mandelman_temprano.jpeg
Tom Temprano on left works for SF Supervisor Rafael Mandeman. Mandelman supported the sell-off of the Balboa Reservoir for a for profit developer Avalon and has opposed funding for CCSF. Many of the CCSF Board members are looking for advancement to the Board of Supervisors.
https://youtu.be/PEF3rWloRkU
