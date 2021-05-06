top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
May Day 2021 ILWU With Angela Davis In SF & AFL-CIO Gebre On Systemic Racism
by WorkWeek
Thursday May 6th, 2021 1:49 PM
WorkWeek covers the San Francisco May Day march, the death of UFWA founder Al Rojas and the working class struggle in Argentina
sm_may_day_sf_chile_banners_at_consulate.jpg
original image (2400x1600)
WorkWeek 5-6-21 May Day 2021 ILWU With Angela Davis In SF & AFL-CIO Gebre On Systemic Racism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-6-21-may-day-ilwu-angela-davis-in-sf-afl-cio-gebre

WorkWeek covers the May Day labor march and rally in San Francisco. The rally was led by the ILWU and speakers included Angela Davis and Tefere Gebre, Executive VP of the AFL-CIO. WorkWeek also hears from the workers about why they are marching on May Day.

The march also stopped at the Chilean consulate where ILWU leaders spoke out in solidarity with striking dockers in Chile who are facing union busting attacks.

Additional media:

Time For Labor Unity On May Day 2021! Voices & The March In San Francisco Of Trade Unionists
https://youtu.be/OBhACvTjq8k
2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/v2E6yaqF8_A
On May Day 2021 ILWU Backs Chilean Dockers In San Francisco! Solidarity Has No Borders
https://youtu.be/z9ZqsB_rQq0
AFL CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre Speaks At San Francisco May Day Rally
https://youtu.be/A9kW4vEU504
ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA Terminal
https://youtu.be/viCypBaBm_4
ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7M_VS2MxtE


WorkWeek 5-6-21 UFWA Founder Al Rojas Memorial & Labor Struggle Against Covid In Argentina
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-6-21-ufwa-founder-al-rojas-memorial-labor-struggle-in-argentina

WorkWeek covers the memorial for Al Rojas, a founder of the UFWA. He was an organizer and spent his life fighting for farmworkers in the US and Mexico. At the memorial the family of Al Rojas was also joined by the family of Larry Itliong a leader of the Filipinos in the farmworkers union. Speakers at the memorial talked about his role in their lives and the struggle of workers.

Next WorkWeek hears from Guillermo Kane, a leader of the Argentina Workers Party PO about their struggle to defend against Covid and the role of the government and capitalists in attacking the working class.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5...
§Banner For General Strike & Labor Party
by WorkWeek
Thursday May 6th, 2021 1:49 PM
sm_img_8845.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner was raised for a general strike and Labor Party against the Democrats and Republicans
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5...
§May Day Contingent For Mumia In San Francisco
by WorkWeek
Thursday May 6th, 2021 1:49 PM
sm_img_8809.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A contingent for Mumia joined ILWU Local 10 which took work action to free him.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5...
§Deseree Rojas and Johnny Itliong Together At Memorial For UFWA Founder Al Rojas
by WorkWeek
Thursday May 6th, 2021 1:49 PM
sm_img_7964.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The daughter of UFWA founder Al Rojas Desaree Rojas and Johnny Itliong the son of UFWA founder Philip Itliong joined together with their families at the memorial for Al Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5...
