WorkWeek 5-6-21 May Day 2021 ILWU With Angela Davis In SF & AFL-CIO Gebre On Systemic RacismWorkWeek covers the May Day labor march and rally in San Francisco. The rally was led by the ILWU and speakers included Angela Davis and Tefere Gebre, Executive VP of the AFL-CIO. WorkWeek also hears from the workers about why they are marching on May Day.The march also stopped at the Chilean consulate where ILWU leaders spoke out in solidarity with striking dockers in Chile who are facing union busting attacks.Additional media:Time For Labor Unity On May Day 2021! Voices & The March In San Francisco Of Trade Unionists2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks OutOn May Day 2021 ILWU Backs Chilean Dockers In San Francisco! Solidarity Has No BordersAFL CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre Speaks At San Francisco May Day RallyILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA TerminalILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & PoliticsWorkWeek 5-6-21 UFWA Founder Al Rojas Memorial & Labor Struggle Against Covid In ArgentinaWorkWeek covers the memorial for Al Rojas, a founder of the UFWA. He was an organizer and spent his life fighting for farmworkers in the US and Mexico. At the memorial the family of Al Rojas was also joined by the family of Larry Itliong a leader of the Filipinos in the farmworkers union. Speakers at the memorial talked about his role in their lives and the struggle of workers.Next WorkWeek hears from Guillermo Kane, a leader of the Argentina Workers Party PO about their struggle to defend against Covid and the role of the government and capitalists in attacking the working class.WorkWeek