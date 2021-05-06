top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 5/15/2021
Queer Parent Pioneers
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 15
Time 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorRobin Lowey
Location Details
San Francisco
Our Family Coalition invites young queer adults seeking to build (or in the process of building) intentional families, empty-nesters looking to see their generations’ stories told, and families interested in empowering their queer and non-binary children. Panelists will be sharing the stories of early LGBTQ parenting struggles, triumphs, and family values that led to the historic shift in both the queer community and the American family.

The free webinar will be moderated by LGBTQ historian, author, and filmmaker, Robin Lowey and will feature LGBTQ rights pioneer Donna Hitchens and community bridge builder Crystal Jang. It is sponsored by San Francisco-based Our Family Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advances equity for LGBTQ families and children through support, education, and advocacy.

Panel topics will include: What does it mean to be a pioneering queer family; the superpower of growing up in a queer family; and a roadmap of perspective and positivity for today's queer families. A question and answer session will follow, along with a trivia game and prizes.



sm_banner_jpg.jpg
original image (1159x374)
For more event information: https://bit.ly/QueerParents

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 6th, 2021 10:55 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code