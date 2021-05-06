Our Family Coalition invites young queer adults seeking to build (or in the process of building) intentional families, empty-nesters looking to see their generations’ stories told, and families interested in empowering their queer and non-binary children. Panelists will be sharing the stories of early LGBTQ parenting struggles, triumphs, and family values that led to the historic shift in both the queer community and the American family.



The free webinar will be moderated by LGBTQ historian, author, and filmmaker, Robin Lowey and will feature LGBTQ rights pioneer Donna Hitchens and community bridge builder Crystal Jang. It is sponsored by San Francisco-based Our Family Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advances equity for LGBTQ families and children through support, education, and advocacy.



Panel topics will include: What does it mean to be a pioneering queer family; the superpower of growing up in a queer family; and a roadmap of perspective and positivity for today's queer families. A question and answer session will follow, along with a trivia game and prizes.







For more event information: https://bit.ly/QueerParents

