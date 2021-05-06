

Please sign this waiver if plan to come volunteer!

Learn more about the sanctuary and support them here:

facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary

Instagram @one_living_sanctuary

We will help with chores around the sanctuary. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, work boots, and gloves. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).

Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.

Face masks are required and we recommend wearing layers as it can be quite cold early in the morning. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.

Spending time with the animals we are fighting for is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

