During this action, we will be outside Governor Gavin Newsom’s house and at the California State Capitol for three days to demand that Gavin Newsom take action to address the devastating impacts of factory farming in California. We are urging him to enact an immediate moratorium on the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in the state, as the first step to phasing out these destructive facilities entirely.

---

WHERE: If you’re joining during the first two days meet outside Gavin Newsom’s house at 7640 Tobia Way, Fair Oaks, CA. There is a gate blocking the road leading right to his house and we will meet by the gate.

PARKING: Street parking is available nearby around Southcliff Drive.

WHEN: We will be outside Gavin Newsom’s house between 10am on Thursday and 6am on Saturday. After that some activists will walk to the California State Capitol. We are encouraging people to come to the demonstration at the Capitol on Saturday afternoon.

More details coming soon.

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 2 mile walk, as well as standing. A small group of people will walk 18 miles from the governor’s house to the Capitol, others will drive. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

