This event will be a space for community members to discuss the recent police shootings, mourn collectively, and find solidarity in unity. You can share ideas and feelings with people about the police killings and anything else happening in the country, world, or your personal life. You can exchange contact info and find peace in community.



There has been a lot of burnout with the past year of fighting for police abolition and people’s liberation and it is essential for our survival and our movement to pause and reflect on how we are feeling. It can be painful, but it can also be really healing and can present us with new opportunities and hope.



We will also conclude our discussion with yoga led by a certified movement coach who focuses on liberation through movement, health, and wellness. We will channel our frustrations into positive energy through movement.



All races and ethnicities are welcome with the expectation that BIPOC voices are centered and validated. Bring friends, family, and people who need some love and community.



***Accessibility Accommodations: Please contact Celeste at (805)-832-8800 for any accessibility needs you have.



See you there! For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/COg-4orHTXX/

