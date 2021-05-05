

Join this Zoom link Saturday at 1pm PDT:

Meeting ID: 840 1236 1059

Please sign up to our email list before you attend this event:

dxe.io/signup

- - -

This interactive workshop was created by DxE co-founder and former Northwestern law professor Wayne Hsiung. After this workshop, you will have the tools to begin taking high impact action with thousands around the world to create historic change by saving billions of lives.

If you're interested in joining our community for change by becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign-up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Right now the most vulnerable individuals are being exploited on a massive scale and it will only get worse if we don’t take action now. But can we as average citizens really make a difference to help them? The answer is YES. In Direct Action Everywhere’s workshop, you will learn the history of social movements, the groundbreaking new research that shows the power of ordinary people, and the bold plan to nonviolently abolish the most harmful industry on earth that kills billions of animals every year.Join this Zoom link Saturday at 1pm PDT: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84012361059 Meeting ID: 840 1236 1059Please sign up to our email list before you attend this event:dxe.io/signup- - -This interactive workshop was created by DxE co-founder and former Northwestern law professor Wayne Hsiung. After this workshop, you will have the tools to begin taking high impact action with thousands around the world to create historic change by saving billions of lives.If you're interested in joining our community for change by becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign-up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5660506078...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 5th, 2021 7:46 PM