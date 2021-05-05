The Legacy Film Festival on Aging is excited to announce its 10th Annual festival, which will take place virtually from May 24-31, 2021. 38 short, mid-length, and feature films from Australia to Sweden, Hungary to Cuba, and from across the US will immerse viewers in both the beauty and challenges of growing older. The 8-day festival, the only international screen event that explores life in the world of aging, will also incorporate Q&As with international and local filmmakers.

