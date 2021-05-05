9:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Where: Cowell-Purisima Coastal Trailhead

When: Sunday, May 16th, 9am

What: Community walk together in nature



Snacks will be provided! But please bring your re-usable water bottle!



The terrain is moderate. Please wear clothing that is comfortable to walk in and if you have any COVID symptoms, have tested positive for COVID or been in contact with someone who has please stay home and stay safe.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook



