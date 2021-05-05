Join us on a beautiful small-group walk at Half Moon Bay! Since the pandemic most of us have been spending more time than usual at home and online. It can be good for our mental and physical well-being to get outside and be in nature. That's why we host monthly COVID-safe community hikes.
Where: Cowell-Purisima Coastal Trailhead
When: Sunday, May 16th, 9am
What: Community walk together in nature
Snacks will be provided! But please bring your re-usable water bottle!
The terrain is moderate. Please wear clothing that is comfortable to walk in and if you have any COVID symptoms, have tested positive for COVID or been in contact with someone who has please stay home and stay safe.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Peninsula | Animal Liberation
|Community Hike: Half Moon Bay
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 16
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|
Cowell-Purisima Coastal Trail
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2157879633...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 5th, 2021 10:23 AM
