



Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87505163942



Watch the trailer here:



If you have other documentary recommendations feel free to message us! Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland is a documentary that looks into the death of Sandra Bland. Sandra was a politically active 28-year-old African American who, after being arrested for a traffic violation in a small Texas town, was found hanging in her jail cell three days later. Dashcam footage revealing her arrest went viral, leading to national protests. The film team followed the two-year case beginning shortly after Bland's death, exploring the questions of what really happened to her, and what we may learn from her tragedy.Zoom link:Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/3wsRe454u8s If you have other documentary recommendations feel free to message us! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4723840740...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 5th, 2021 10:15 AM