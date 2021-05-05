Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland is a documentary that looks into the death of Sandra Bland. Sandra was a politically active 28-year-old African American who, after being arrested for a traffic violation in a small Texas town, was found hanging in her jail cell three days later. Dashcam footage revealing her arrest went viral, leading to national protests. The film team followed the two-year case beginning shortly after Bland's death, exploring the questions of what really happened to her, and what we may learn from her tragedy.
|Date
|Sunday May 16
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|online
|
