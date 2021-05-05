top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Movie Night - Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
Date Sunday May 16
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/Authordxe
online
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland is a documentary that looks into the death of Sandra Bland. Sandra was a politically active 28-year-old African American who, after being arrested for a traffic violation in a small Texas town, was found hanging in her jail cell three days later. Dashcam footage revealing her arrest went viral, leading to national protests. The film team followed the two-year case beginning shortly after Bland's death, exploring the questions of what really happened to her, and what we may learn from her tragedy.

Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87505163942

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/3wsRe454u8s

If you have other documentary recommendations feel free to message us!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4723840740...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 5th, 2021 10:15 AM
