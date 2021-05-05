From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Organize! Decolonize! Get Radicalized!
Sentiment at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Palo Alto on May 2.
The theme of the day was the conservative line, "it doesn't matter who you vote for, just vote," but the signs carried a different message. For one thing, women are sick and tired of being fetishized and they carried placards saying so. There were signs calling for Asians, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to break free from the chains of colonization. "Ur a Lil Bitch if you Attack the Elderly" showed reaction to the huge rise in violence inflicted on Asian seniors ...a problem that has increased due to Trump's anti-China and racist rhetoric.
