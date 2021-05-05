top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
Organize! Decolonize! Get Radicalized!
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
Sentiment at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Palo Alto on May 2.
sm_jimcaadecolonize_1.jpg
original image (1621x2000)
Photos: Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

The theme of the day was the conservative line, "it doesn't matter who you vote for, just vote," but the signs carried a different message. For one thing, women are sick and tired of being fetishized and they carried placards saying so. There were signs calling for Asians, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to break free from the chains of colonization. "Ur a Lil Bitch if you Attack the Elderly" showed reaction to the huge rise in violence inflicted on Asian seniors ...a problem that has increased due to Trump's anti-China and racist rhetoric.
§Not the Object of Your Racist/Sexist Fantasies
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcfetish_1.jpg
original image (2000x1947)
§No attacks on the elderly!
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaauralil_1.jpg
original image (1344x2000)
§What is the answer when people ask where you are from?
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaabitch_1.jpg
original image (2000x1872)
§Not Your Model Minority
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaanoturmodelmin_1.jpg
original image (2000x1317)
§Stop Hate Crimes Against Asians
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaafix.jpeg
original image (2000x1268)
§T-shirt says Never Again is Now!
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaaneveragainnow.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Former US Congressman Mike Honda was imprisoned with his parents at Camp Amache in Colorado during WWII. Japanese-Americans for immigration reform want to see immigrant detention end and use the hashtag #neveragainisnow as seen on his T-shirt
§sign in Chinese says---
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaachinesesign.jpg
original image (1355x2000)
translation = Stop, Asian, Hate
§Not Your China Doll
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaachinadoll_1.jpg
original image (1344x2000)
§No Hate in My State
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaanohatemystate.jpg
original image (1364x2000)
§Got Skin in the Game but...
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaatopmaybe.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Calls for Love Not Hate
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaatop.jpg
original image (2000x1306)
§Displayed on a Post
by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally
Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM
sm_jimcaarailworkersposter.jpg
original image (1513x2000)
Poster about the history of Chinese railroad workers, many of whom died building the American transcontinental railway. It has been more than 150 years.
