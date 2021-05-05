Organize! Decolonize! Get Radicalized! by Best Signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally

Wednesday May 5th, 2021 4:11 AM

Sentiment at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Palo Alto on May 2.

Photos: Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



The theme of the day was the conservative line, "it doesn't matter who you vote for, just vote," but the signs carried a different message. For one thing, women are sick and tired of being fetishized and they carried placards saying so. There were signs calling for Asians, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to break free from the chains of colonization. "Ur a Lil Bitch if you Attack the Elderly" showed reaction to the huge rise in violence inflicted on Asian seniors ...a problem that has increased due to Trump's anti-China and racist rhetoric.