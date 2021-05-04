Thursday, May 20, 3pm-5:30pm Pacific time



Stagebridge and Asian American Storytellers in Unity join forces to uplift the diverse cultures and heritage of the Asian American and Pacific Islander diaspora in FINDING OURSELVES IN AMERICA: ASIAN AMERICAN VOICES.



As a direct response to the recent anti-Asian attacks across the United States, this one-of-a-kind digital event brings together 16 nationally-recognized storytellers for a stimulating and informative gathering. Through personal narratives, historical stories, folktales, art, and music, these storytellers will elevate immigration experiences, discrimination, struggles with self-identity, and cross-cultural understanding.



San Francisco Bay Area storytellers Eleanor Clement Glass and Linda Yemoto coordinate this star-studded lineup including award-winning journalist Emil Guillermo (former host of "All Things Considered"), cultural activists Robert Kikuchi-Yngojo and Nancy Wang (Eth-Noh-Tec), and playwright and actress M.J. Kang (Noran Bang: The Yellow Room).



Other artists include Alton Takiyama Chung (Hawaii), Anne Shimojima (Illinois), Roopa Mohan (California), Motoko Dworkin (Massachusetts), Joel Ying (Florida), Bowen Lee (California), Karin Amano (Georgia), Tobey Ishii Anderson (Washington), Yasu Ishida (South Carolina) and Kuniko Yamamoto (Florida).



This event will kick off Finding Ourselves in America, a Stagebridge series highlighting BIPOC voices through storytelling partnerships with artists from Oakland and beyond.



FINDING OURSELVES IN AMERICA: ASIAN AMERICAN VOICES will be live-streamed on the Stagebridge YouTube channel for individuals who cannot access digitally. This event is recommended for ages 12 and up, but all are welcome.



Free For more event information: https://www.stagebridge.org/findingourselves

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 9:56 PM