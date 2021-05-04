Join us for a peaceful march from Grant Park to Chase Bank and back calling on Chase Bank to STOP FUNDING LINE 3, AS WELL AS STOP FUNDING FOSSIL FUEL PROJECTS!



Line 3 is being built through Indigenous territory without consent. The Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe are all suing to stop the pipeline. Prominent native activists have described the pipeline as “cultural genocide” and

Indigenous activists in northern Minnesota are leading the direct actions on the ground.



If built, Line 3 would release as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as fifty new coal-fired power plants. It would release as much greenhouse gas as the entire rest of the state of Minnesota.



The fight to stop this pipeline is the fight to save our planet!



COVID SAFETY



Community safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:



--Wear a mask at all times

--Practice social distancing

--Use & bring hand sanitizer



Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantining

