Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/ 7/2021
#DefundLine3: Santa Cruz March to Stop The Oil Pipeline Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 07
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop The Money Pipeline
Location Details
Meet at 180 Grant St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, then peaceful march from Grant Park to Chase Bank

Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful protest
Join us for a peaceful march from Grant Park to Chase Bank and back calling on Chase Bank to STOP FUNDING LINE 3, AS WELL AS STOP FUNDING FOSSIL FUEL PROJECTS!

Line 3 is being built through Indigenous territory without consent. The Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe are all suing to stop the pipeline. Prominent native activists have described the pipeline as “cultural genocide” and
Indigenous activists in northern Minnesota are leading the direct actions on the ground.

If built, Line 3 would release as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as fifty new coal-fired power plants. It would release as much greenhouse gas as the entire rest of the state of Minnesota.

The fight to stop this pipeline is the fight to save our planet!

Please share, share, share this event.

COVID SAFETY

Community safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:

--Wear a mask at all times
--Practice social distancing
--Use & bring hand sanitizer

Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantining
sm_defund_1.jpg
original image (1500x600)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:53 AM
