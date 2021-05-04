



Friday, May 07, 2021 @ 9:00 AM



E-trade Plaza (Market and Sansome), 532 Market, San Francisco, CA 94104



INFO:



Twitter post:





As part of a Global Day of Action May 7th - we'll be mobilizing in San Francisco's Financial District to send a clear message to the banks and investors that they must #DefundLine3.



Join us at 9am at the corner of Sansome and Market (E-trade Plaza) as we work to

Stop the Money Pipeline. We'll have plenty of art and signs for people to carry, but feel free to bring any signage that reflects the message of the day-- Defund Line 3!



For years, Indigenous communities and allies have been opposing the construction of the Line 3 pipeline, which would transport nearly one million barrels of dirty tar sands oil - every single day. Enbridge Energy, the company building the pipeline, has a terrible environmental track record, and this pipeline would violate several treaties with indigenous communities.



Indigenous-led water protectors and allies in Minnesota are taking action every day to stop the construction of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline - confronting bulldozers, decision-makers, and the politicians that are putting profit before people. Pipelines take billions of dollars to build - and banks like JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, TD Ameritrade,

Union Bank - as well as insurers like Liberty Mutual - are bankrolling Line 3.



If we can push the banks to not fund Line 3 - we can stop the pipeline!





COVID SAFETY



Community safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:



--Wear a mask at all times

--Practice social distancing

--Use & bring hand sanitizer



Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantining





ORGANIZATIONS:



Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition

Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)

Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area

350 Bay Area

Diablo Rising Tide

East Point Peace Academy

Silicon Valley Climate Action Now

Fossil Free California

1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations

Idle No More SF Bay

Code Pink SF Bay Area San Francisco: #DefundLine3 Protest to Stop The Oil PipelineFriday, May 07, 2021 @ 9:00 AME-trade Plaza (Market and Sansome), 532 Market, San Francisco, CA 94104INFO: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/defundline3-global-day-of-action Twitter post: https://twitter.com/350SF/status/1389287206175461378/photo/1 As part of a Global Day of Action May 7th - we'll be mobilizing in San Francisco's Financial District to send a clear message to the banks and investors that they must #DefundLine3.Join us at 9am at the corner of Sansome and Market (E-trade Plaza) as we work toStop the Money Pipeline. We'll have plenty of art and signs for people to carry, but feel free to bring any signage that reflects the message of the day-- Defund Line 3!For years, Indigenous communities and allies have been opposing the construction of the Line 3 pipeline, which would transport nearly one million barrels of dirty tar sands oil - every single day. Enbridge Energy, the company building the pipeline, has a terrible environmental track record, and this pipeline would violate several treaties with indigenous communities.Indigenous-led water protectors and allies in Minnesota are taking action every day to stop the construction of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline - confronting bulldozers, decision-makers, and the politicians that are putting profit before people. Pipelines take billions of dollars to build - and banks like JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, TD Ameritrade,Union Bank - as well as insurers like Liberty Mutual - are bankrolling Line 3.If we can push the banks to not fund Line 3 - we can stop the pipeline!COVID SAFETYCommunity safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:--Wear a mask at all times--Practice social distancing--Use & bring hand sanitizerStay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantiningORGANIZATIONS:Stop the Money Pipeline CoalitionOil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area350 Bay AreaDiablo Rising TideEast Point Peace AcademySilicon Valley Climate Action NowFossil Free California1000 Grandmothers for Future GenerationsIdle No More SF BayCode Pink SF Bay Area For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:31 AM