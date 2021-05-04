top
San Francisco
Indybay
Santa Cruz
San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/ 7/2021
San Francisco: #DefundLine3 Protest to Stop The Oil Pipeline
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 07
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop The Money Pipeline and partners
Location Details
E-trade Plaza (Market and Sansome), 532 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94104

Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful Action
INFO: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/defundline3-global-day-of-action

Twitter post: https://twitter.com/350SF/status/1389287206175461378/photo/1


As part of a Global Day of Action May 7th - we'll be mobilizing in San Francisco's Financial District to send a clear message to the banks and investors that they must #DefundLine3.

Join us at 9am at the corner of Sansome and Market (E-trade Plaza) as we work to
Stop the Money Pipeline. We'll have plenty of art and signs for people to carry, but feel free to bring any signage that reflects the message of the day-- Defund Line 3!

For years, Indigenous communities and allies have been opposing the construction of the Line 3 pipeline, which would transport nearly one million barrels of dirty tar sands oil - every single day. Enbridge Energy, the company building the pipeline, has a terrible environmental track record, and this pipeline would violate several treaties with indigenous communities.

Indigenous-led water protectors and allies in Minnesota are taking action every day to stop the construction of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline - confronting bulldozers, decision-makers, and the politicians that are putting profit before people. Pipelines take billions of dollars to build - and banks like JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, TD Ameritrade,
Union Bank - as well as insurers like Liberty Mutual - are bankrolling Line 3.

If we can push the banks to not fund Line 3 - we can stop the pipeline!


COVID SAFETY

Community safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:

--Wear a mask at all times
--Practice social distancing
--Use & bring hand sanitizer

Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantining


ORGANIZATIONS:

Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition
Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
350 Bay Area
Diablo Rising Tide
East Point Peace Academy
Silicon Valley Climate Action Now
Fossil Free California
1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations
Idle No More SF Bay
Code Pink SF Bay Area
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:31 AM
Add Your Comments
