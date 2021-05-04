San Francisco: #DefundLine3 Protest to Stop The Oil Pipeline
Friday, May 07, 2021 @ 9:00 AM
E-trade Plaza (Market and Sansome), 532 Market, San Francisco, CA 94104
INFO: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/defundline3-global-day-of-action
Twitter post: https://twitter.com/350SF/status/1389287206175461378/photo/1
As part of a Global Day of Action May 7th - we'll be mobilizing in San Francisco's Financial District to send a clear message to the banks and investors that they must #DefundLine3.
Join us at 9am at the corner of Sansome and Market (E-trade Plaza) as we work to
Stop the Money Pipeline. We'll have plenty of art and signs for people to carry, but feel free to bring any signage that reflects the message of the day-- Defund Line 3!
For years, Indigenous communities and allies have been opposing the construction of the Line 3 pipeline, which would transport nearly one million barrels of dirty tar sands oil - every single day. Enbridge Energy, the company building the pipeline, has a terrible environmental track record, and this pipeline would violate several treaties with indigenous communities.
Indigenous-led water protectors and allies in Minnesota are taking action every day to stop the construction of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline - confronting bulldozers, decision-makers, and the politicians that are putting profit before people. Pipelines take billions of dollars to build - and banks like JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, TD Ameritrade,
Union Bank - as well as insurers like Liberty Mutual - are bankrolling Line 3.
If we can push the banks to not fund Line 3 - we can stop the pipeline!
COVID SAFETY
Community safety is always a priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been circulated. Please:
--Wear a mask at all times
--Practice social distancing
--Use & bring hand sanitizer
Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID or that is quarantining
ORGANIZATIONS:
Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition
Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
350 Bay Area
Diablo Rising Tide
East Point Peace Academy
Silicon Valley Climate Action Now
Fossil Free California
1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations
Idle No More SF Bay
Code Pink SF Bay Area
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 5/ 7/2021
|San Francisco: #DefundLine3 Protest to Stop The Oil Pipeline
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 07
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Stop The Money Pipeline and partners
|Location Details
|
E-trade Plaza (Market and Sansome), 532 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful Action
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:31 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network