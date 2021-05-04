



In light of all this, on Sunday May 9th (Mothers Day in the US), we are organizing an action in the heart of San Francisco to elevate the voices of human mothers who are outraged by these injustices and calling for the US government to stop propping up this terrible industry and #LetDairyDie. Your presence and participation would be much appreciated as the more people the world sees speaking out, the sooner this movement can reach a critical mass capable of exerting the pressure on powerful governments and institutions that is needed to create radical social and political change. Thank you in advance for your support!



WHERE: Powell Street BART, Francisco.

WHEN: Sunday May 9th, 11:30 am

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a few blocks of walking / traversing, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by taking part in an accompanying social media action to be described soon. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook



Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 9:15 AM