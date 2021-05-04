

Zoom link: dxe.io/meetupzoom

We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.

Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠

Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

