

If you live in California and you want to be a part of the No More Factory Farms campaign, then this is the call for you! We'll be discussing upcoming actions in person and online and other ways to help the campaign. We also want to hear from YOU about what support you need to push this campaign in your area.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail People throughout California are mobilizing behind the No More Factory Farms campaign, calling for a moratorium stopping the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in our state.If you live in California and you want to be a part of the No More Factory Farms campaign, then this is the call for you! We'll be discussing upcoming actions in person and online and other ways to help the campaign. We also want to hear from YOU about what support you need to push this campaign in your area.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4221424677...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 8:43 AM