From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Online events w/ Naomi Klein, Varoufakis, adrienne maree brown, Vandana Shiva & others
Here are some 20 online events taking place over the next 5 days (and starting tomorrow, May 4, at 10 am), featuring people such as Yanis Varoufakis, Naomi Klein, Dean Spade, adrienne maree brown, Vandana Shiva, and Charles Eisenstein, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Tue, 5/4, 10 am -- Unpacking the recent political developments in Rojhelat (Iranian Kurdistan) -- In the past decade we have witnessed more robust efforts by the Kurdish political parties to increase their activities in Rojhelat. This event will unpack some of the cultural and political developments taking place in Rojhelat and assess the domestic and regional factors that have been influencing their evolution -- With Dr Kamran Matin, a senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University, UK and Dr Allan Hassaniyan, Lecturer in Middle East Politics, at University of Exeter, UK -- Organized by the Centre For Kurdish Progress:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unpacking-the-recent-political-developments-in-rojhelat-iranian-kurdistan-tickets-152225168577?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 10:30 am -- George Orwell: A Political Life -- George Orwell's work has experienced a resurgence in the post-truth era—but has his writing been unfairly co-opted by the political Right? To use the term ‘Orwellian’ is to invoke ideas of dystopia and authoritarianism, the intrusive state, and falsification of history, ‘fake news’, repression and manipulation --- Contrary to claims by some on the political Right, Dr. Alan Sennett will argue that understanding Orwell’s commitment to a form of socialist democracy is fundamental to appreciating his world view and, hence, his writings.-- Dr. Sennett took an MA in Political Sociology at Leeds University and obtained a PhD from Manchester University. He works for the Open University and Liverpool University and his main areas of research and and publication concern the Left in the Spanish Civil War and film propaganda:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/george-orwell-a-political-life-tickets-148753276053?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 11 am -- Café Scientifique -- Are the world's ecosystems about to collapse? -- Are the world's ecosystems about to collapse? Join us to review our current understanding of ecosystem collapse, and how it relates to subsequent ecological recovery, drawing on examples from throughout Earth's history -- We’ll be joined by Professor Adrian Newton and engage in debate and discussion with him and the audience -- Organized by Bournemouth University Research:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cafe-sci-are-the-worlds-ecosystems-about-to-collapse-registration-151646042395?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 2 pm -- Remake the World -- Writers and activists Astra Taylor and Rebecca Solnit in conversation about radical hope and organizing for a better future to celebrate the launch of Taylor's new book, Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remake-the-world-tickets-148810422981?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 5/4, 2:30 pm -- Introduction to XR's Strategic Theories -- Join us for a discussion about the movement theory behind Extinction Rebellion's disruptive climate justice activism. We will talk about the political system breakdowns and how to solve them, the strategic context behind our demands, the broader ecosystem of the climate movement, and more
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-xrs-strategic-theories-tickets-151154044817?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 3:30 pm -- "Prisons Make Us Safer": And 20 Other Myths About Mass Incarceration -- Prisons Make Us Safer traces the rise and cause of mass incarceration, myths about incarceration, misconceptions about incarcerated people, and steps to end mass incarceration on the way to abolition -- With the author, Victoria Law, who is also author of Resistance Behind Bars, coauthor of Prison By Any Other Name, and a cofounder of Books Through Bars–NYC -- Law will be joined in conversation by Andrea J. Ritchie, Researcher-in-Residence at the Social Justice Institute, Barnard Center For Research On Women:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prisons-make-us-safer-and-20-other-myths-about-mass-incarceration-tickets-145924511141?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 6 pm -- Charles Durrett, A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town -- In 2019, Valley View Senior Housing was built in Napa County, CA for older homeless people and homeless veterans of the area. Every city can do this! And from this we can grow to do even more -- Charles Durrett is an architect of affordable, socially responsible housing and the principal architect at The Cohousing Company, based in Nevada City, CA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-durrett-a-solution-to-homelessness-in-your-town-tickets-150113709145?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 6 pm -- Root Causes of Forced Migration: Neoliberalism, Imperialism, and Militarization -- Join attorneys and community organizers for conversation on the United State’s role in driving forced migration and how the dynamics of white supremacy, xenophobia and militarization manifest at the border and within the refugee immigrant experiences -- With Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee; Azadeh Shahshahani, Project South; Dévora González, SOA Watch; and Rhonda Ramiro, BAYAN-USA -- Organized by the National Lawyers Guild, SF:
https://nlgsf.org/event/root-causes-of-forced-migration-neoliberalism-imperialism-and-militarization-part-1/
Wed, 5/5, 11 am -- Book Talk: Political Junkies - with Author Claire Potter -- Professor and author Claire Potter will talk about her new book, Political Junkies: From Talk Radio to Twitter, How Alternative Media Hooked Us on Politics and Broke Our Democracy, with guest Professors: Helena Chmielewska-Szlajfer, David Greenberg, and Nicole Hemmer -- From independent newsletters in the 1950s to talk radio in the 1970s to cable television in the 1980s, pioneers on the left and right developed alternative media outlets that made politics more popular, and ultimately, more partisan. When campaign operatives took up e-mail, blogging, and social media, they only supercharged these trends -- Organized by The New School for Social Research:
https://event.newschool.edu/booktalkpoliticaljunkies
Wed, 5/5, 3:30 pm -- Radical Reading Circle: “Decolonization is Not a Metaphor" -- The radical read for May is Eve Tuck's & K. Wayne Yang's, “Decolonization is Not a Metaphor", which can be found here: https://nycstandswithstandingrock.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/tuck-yang-2012.pdf The Radical Reading Circle is Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) reading circle hosted by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library and IUPUI's Lasana Kazembe and Jason Kelly.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radical-reading-circle-with-the-kurt-vonnegut-museum-library-tickets-142725173837?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 9 am -- IMMIGRATION MATTERS: Movements, Visions & Strategies for Progressive Future -- Join contributors to the timely new book IMMIGRATION MATTERS for a discussion of immigration policy and movements past, present and future – with a special focus on labor and immigration reform -- With Penny Lewis, Faculty, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies; Co-editor - Immigration Matters, Eliseo Medina, former Secretary-Treasurer, SEIU; Contributor - Immigration Matters, D. Taylor, President, UNITE HERE; Contributor - Immigration Matters, Ruth Milkman, Faculty, CUNY SLU; Co-editor - Immigration Matters:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-matters-movements-visions-strategies-for-progressive-future-tickets-152018927705?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 11 am -- Rosa Luxemburg, Socialism or Barbarism -- Join us for this special event to celebrate 150 years of Rosa Luxemburg, with professor Peter Hudis, General Editor of The Complete Works of Luxemburg, author Eric Blanc, political scientist Johanna Bussemer and Dilar Dirik, a postdoctoral researcher and an activist with the Kurdish women's movement, to discuss the legacy of Rosa Luxemburg’s thought and how we can apply it to our struggles today:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radical-may-rosa-luxemburg-socialism-or-barbarism-tickets-149136428071?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/6, 1 pm -- Behind the Blue Line: White Supremacy and Policing -- Anti-racism author, attorney, and scholar Dr. Jacqueline Battalora is also a former Chicago police officer. She knows first hand that white supremacy and misogyny are at the root of the problem. Battalora, author of Birth of a White Nation, traces how the problems with policing are rooted in U.S. colonization, slavery, the law of coverture, and capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behind-the-blue-line-white-supremacy-and-policing-tickets-151990927957?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 4 pm -- Why We Fight -- The essays in Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse cover the shifts in rhetoric and tactics of the Alt Right since their disastrous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017, and the explosion of antifascist, antiracist, and revolutionary organizing that has risen to fight it -- With Why We Fight author Shane Burley, Kim Kelly, author of FIGHT LIKE HELL & George Ciccariello-Maher, author of We Created Chávez, Building the Commune, and Decolonizing Dialectics:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/why-we-fight-shane-burley-with-kim-kelly-george-ciccariello-maher-tickets-151106518665?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 5/6, 5 pm -- Critical Disability: Precarities and Imaginaries, A Conversation -- This will be a conversation about disability, activism, capitalism, arts and the academy, with Dr. Jina Kim (Anatomy of the City: Race, Disability, and U.S. Fictions of Dependency), Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha (Care Work: Dreaming Disability Justice), Dr. Jasbir Puar (The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability) and Dr. Sami Schalk (Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction) -- Organized by Mills Performing Arts:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critical-disability-precarities-and-imaginaries-a-conversation-tickets-151549754395?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 5/7, 10 am to Sat, 5/8, 4:30 pm -- What is Left? Class Analysis and the Present Crisis -- This conference aims to foster a re-emergent debate over the US Left’s present marginalization of Marxian class analysis and this situation’s relation to the US Left’s class composition -- Across two days and six panels, papers will be presented that employ or otherwise critically engage with Marxian class analysis, especially as a method for examining leftist theoretical and strategic commitments -- A full schedule of panels and speakers is available on the conference website: https://whatisleftconference.wordpress.com/blog/ -- Sponsored by the University of Chicago Department of English and Department of Sociology:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/what-is-left-class-analysis-and-the-present-crisis-tickets-143842245027?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 5/7, 11 am -- Yanis Varoufakis: Another Now -- World-famous economist Yanis Varoufakis discusses his new book Another Now: Imagine a world with no banks. No stock market. No tech giants. No billionaires. Imagine if Occupy and Extinction Rebellion actually won -- Varoufakis is the author of the bestseller Talking to My Daughter: A Brief History of Capitalism and Adults in the Room, a memoir of his time as finance minister of Greece:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yanis-varoufakis-another-now-tickets-150571929695?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 5/7, 11 am -- Survival and Resistance: Mutual Aid in Disastrous Times -- A panel featuring Naomi Klein, Dean Spade, adrienne maree brown, and Klee Benally. Moderated by Chandan Reddy -- The growth of mutual aid projects, alongside the worsening climate crisis, the brutal failures of government responses to COVID-19, and the increasing calls for border, police, and prison abolition are surfacing long-standing debates about the role of government in producing and responding to crises -- This event is part of Red May, a month-long celebration of radical thought and art in Seattle:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/survival-and-resistance-mutual-aid-in-disastrous-times-tickets-153020609763?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 5/7, 3 pm -- We Keep Us Safe: Prison Abolition and Transformative Justice -- Transformative justice seeks to solve the problem of violence at a grassroots level, without relying on punishment, incarceration, or policing -- With Chidi Adeyemi, Lydia Brown, Nomi Isaac, Vicky Osterweil, Matthew Perry, & Jennifer Love Williams -- Organized by Bureau Of General Services—Queer Division:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-keep-us-safe-prison-abolition-and-transformative-justice-tickets-152894590837?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 5/8, 10 am -- No time to lose, time to act -- Online mass festival for Civil Resistance with love. Featuring Vandana Shiva, Charles Eisenstein, Jem Bendell and more -- Join in or support resisting the destruction of our world and future -- Organized by XR World with Extinction Rebellion (US)America:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-time-to-lose-time-to-act-registration-150294983341?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 10 am -- Unpacking the recent political developments in Rojhelat (Iranian Kurdistan) -- In the past decade we have witnessed more robust efforts by the Kurdish political parties to increase their activities in Rojhelat. This event will unpack some of the cultural and political developments taking place in Rojhelat and assess the domestic and regional factors that have been influencing their evolution -- With Dr Kamran Matin, a senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University, UK and Dr Allan Hassaniyan, Lecturer in Middle East Politics, at University of Exeter, UK -- Organized by the Centre For Kurdish Progress:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unpacking-the-recent-political-developments-in-rojhelat-iranian-kurdistan-tickets-152225168577?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 10:30 am -- George Orwell: A Political Life -- George Orwell's work has experienced a resurgence in the post-truth era—but has his writing been unfairly co-opted by the political Right? To use the term ‘Orwellian’ is to invoke ideas of dystopia and authoritarianism, the intrusive state, and falsification of history, ‘fake news’, repression and manipulation --- Contrary to claims by some on the political Right, Dr. Alan Sennett will argue that understanding Orwell’s commitment to a form of socialist democracy is fundamental to appreciating his world view and, hence, his writings.-- Dr. Sennett took an MA in Political Sociology at Leeds University and obtained a PhD from Manchester University. He works for the Open University and Liverpool University and his main areas of research and and publication concern the Left in the Spanish Civil War and film propaganda:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/george-orwell-a-political-life-tickets-148753276053?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 11 am -- Café Scientifique -- Are the world's ecosystems about to collapse? -- Are the world's ecosystems about to collapse? Join us to review our current understanding of ecosystem collapse, and how it relates to subsequent ecological recovery, drawing on examples from throughout Earth's history -- We’ll be joined by Professor Adrian Newton and engage in debate and discussion with him and the audience -- Organized by Bournemouth University Research:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cafe-sci-are-the-worlds-ecosystems-about-to-collapse-registration-151646042395?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/4, 2 pm -- Remake the World -- Writers and activists Astra Taylor and Rebecca Solnit in conversation about radical hope and organizing for a better future to celebrate the launch of Taylor's new book, Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remake-the-world-tickets-148810422981?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 5/4, 2:30 pm -- Introduction to XR's Strategic Theories -- Join us for a discussion about the movement theory behind Extinction Rebellion's disruptive climate justice activism. We will talk about the political system breakdowns and how to solve them, the strategic context behind our demands, the broader ecosystem of the climate movement, and more
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-xrs-strategic-theories-tickets-151154044817?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 3:30 pm -- "Prisons Make Us Safer": And 20 Other Myths About Mass Incarceration -- Prisons Make Us Safer traces the rise and cause of mass incarceration, myths about incarceration, misconceptions about incarcerated people, and steps to end mass incarceration on the way to abolition -- With the author, Victoria Law, who is also author of Resistance Behind Bars, coauthor of Prison By Any Other Name, and a cofounder of Books Through Bars–NYC -- Law will be joined in conversation by Andrea J. Ritchie, Researcher-in-Residence at the Social Justice Institute, Barnard Center For Research On Women:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prisons-make-us-safer-and-20-other-myths-about-mass-incarceration-tickets-145924511141?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 6 pm -- Charles Durrett, A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town -- In 2019, Valley View Senior Housing was built in Napa County, CA for older homeless people and homeless veterans of the area. Every city can do this! And from this we can grow to do even more -- Charles Durrett is an architect of affordable, socially responsible housing and the principal architect at The Cohousing Company, based in Nevada City, CA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-durrett-a-solution-to-homelessness-in-your-town-tickets-150113709145?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 6 pm -- Root Causes of Forced Migration: Neoliberalism, Imperialism, and Militarization -- Join attorneys and community organizers for conversation on the United State’s role in driving forced migration and how the dynamics of white supremacy, xenophobia and militarization manifest at the border and within the refugee immigrant experiences -- With Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee; Azadeh Shahshahani, Project South; Dévora González, SOA Watch; and Rhonda Ramiro, BAYAN-USA -- Organized by the National Lawyers Guild, SF:
https://nlgsf.org/event/root-causes-of-forced-migration-neoliberalism-imperialism-and-militarization-part-1/
Wed, 5/5, 11 am -- Book Talk: Political Junkies - with Author Claire Potter -- Professor and author Claire Potter will talk about her new book, Political Junkies: From Talk Radio to Twitter, How Alternative Media Hooked Us on Politics and Broke Our Democracy, with guest Professors: Helena Chmielewska-Szlajfer, David Greenberg, and Nicole Hemmer -- From independent newsletters in the 1950s to talk radio in the 1970s to cable television in the 1980s, pioneers on the left and right developed alternative media outlets that made politics more popular, and ultimately, more partisan. When campaign operatives took up e-mail, blogging, and social media, they only supercharged these trends -- Organized by The New School for Social Research:
https://event.newschool.edu/booktalkpoliticaljunkies
Wed, 5/5, 3:30 pm -- Radical Reading Circle: “Decolonization is Not a Metaphor" -- The radical read for May is Eve Tuck's & K. Wayne Yang's, “Decolonization is Not a Metaphor", which can be found here: https://nycstandswithstandingrock.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/tuck-yang-2012.pdf The Radical Reading Circle is Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) reading circle hosted by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library and IUPUI's Lasana Kazembe and Jason Kelly.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radical-reading-circle-with-the-kurt-vonnegut-museum-library-tickets-142725173837?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 9 am -- IMMIGRATION MATTERS: Movements, Visions & Strategies for Progressive Future -- Join contributors to the timely new book IMMIGRATION MATTERS for a discussion of immigration policy and movements past, present and future – with a special focus on labor and immigration reform -- With Penny Lewis, Faculty, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies; Co-editor - Immigration Matters, Eliseo Medina, former Secretary-Treasurer, SEIU; Contributor - Immigration Matters, D. Taylor, President, UNITE HERE; Contributor - Immigration Matters, Ruth Milkman, Faculty, CUNY SLU; Co-editor - Immigration Matters:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-matters-movements-visions-strategies-for-progressive-future-tickets-152018927705?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 11 am -- Rosa Luxemburg, Socialism or Barbarism -- Join us for this special event to celebrate 150 years of Rosa Luxemburg, with professor Peter Hudis, General Editor of The Complete Works of Luxemburg, author Eric Blanc, political scientist Johanna Bussemer and Dilar Dirik, a postdoctoral researcher and an activist with the Kurdish women's movement, to discuss the legacy of Rosa Luxemburg’s thought and how we can apply it to our struggles today:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radical-may-rosa-luxemburg-socialism-or-barbarism-tickets-149136428071?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/6, 1 pm -- Behind the Blue Line: White Supremacy and Policing -- Anti-racism author, attorney, and scholar Dr. Jacqueline Battalora is also a former Chicago police officer. She knows first hand that white supremacy and misogyny are at the root of the problem. Battalora, author of Birth of a White Nation, traces how the problems with policing are rooted in U.S. colonization, slavery, the law of coverture, and capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behind-the-blue-line-white-supremacy-and-policing-tickets-151990927957?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/6, 4 pm -- Why We Fight -- The essays in Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse cover the shifts in rhetoric and tactics of the Alt Right since their disastrous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017, and the explosion of antifascist, antiracist, and revolutionary organizing that has risen to fight it -- With Why We Fight author Shane Burley, Kim Kelly, author of FIGHT LIKE HELL & George Ciccariello-Maher, author of We Created Chávez, Building the Commune, and Decolonizing Dialectics:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/why-we-fight-shane-burley-with-kim-kelly-george-ciccariello-maher-tickets-151106518665?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 5/6, 5 pm -- Critical Disability: Precarities and Imaginaries, A Conversation -- This will be a conversation about disability, activism, capitalism, arts and the academy, with Dr. Jina Kim (Anatomy of the City: Race, Disability, and U.S. Fictions of Dependency), Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha (Care Work: Dreaming Disability Justice), Dr. Jasbir Puar (The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability) and Dr. Sami Schalk (Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction) -- Organized by Mills Performing Arts:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critical-disability-precarities-and-imaginaries-a-conversation-tickets-151549754395?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 5/7, 10 am to Sat, 5/8, 4:30 pm -- What is Left? Class Analysis and the Present Crisis -- This conference aims to foster a re-emergent debate over the US Left’s present marginalization of Marxian class analysis and this situation’s relation to the US Left’s class composition -- Across two days and six panels, papers will be presented that employ or otherwise critically engage with Marxian class analysis, especially as a method for examining leftist theoretical and strategic commitments -- A full schedule of panels and speakers is available on the conference website: https://whatisleftconference.wordpress.com/blog/ -- Sponsored by the University of Chicago Department of English and Department of Sociology:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/what-is-left-class-analysis-and-the-present-crisis-tickets-143842245027?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 5/7, 11 am -- Yanis Varoufakis: Another Now -- World-famous economist Yanis Varoufakis discusses his new book Another Now: Imagine a world with no banks. No stock market. No tech giants. No billionaires. Imagine if Occupy and Extinction Rebellion actually won -- Varoufakis is the author of the bestseller Talking to My Daughter: A Brief History of Capitalism and Adults in the Room, a memoir of his time as finance minister of Greece:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yanis-varoufakis-another-now-tickets-150571929695?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 5/7, 11 am -- Survival and Resistance: Mutual Aid in Disastrous Times -- A panel featuring Naomi Klein, Dean Spade, adrienne maree brown, and Klee Benally. Moderated by Chandan Reddy -- The growth of mutual aid projects, alongside the worsening climate crisis, the brutal failures of government responses to COVID-19, and the increasing calls for border, police, and prison abolition are surfacing long-standing debates about the role of government in producing and responding to crises -- This event is part of Red May, a month-long celebration of radical thought and art in Seattle:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/survival-and-resistance-mutual-aid-in-disastrous-times-tickets-153020609763?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 5/7, 3 pm -- We Keep Us Safe: Prison Abolition and Transformative Justice -- Transformative justice seeks to solve the problem of violence at a grassroots level, without relying on punishment, incarceration, or policing -- With Chidi Adeyemi, Lydia Brown, Nomi Isaac, Vicky Osterweil, Matthew Perry, & Jennifer Love Williams -- Organized by Bureau Of General Services—Queer Division:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-keep-us-safe-prison-abolition-and-transformative-justice-tickets-152894590837?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 5/8, 10 am -- No time to lose, time to act -- Online mass festival for Civil Resistance with love. Featuring Vandana Shiva, Charles Eisenstein, Jem Bendell and more -- Join in or support resisting the destruction of our world and future -- Organized by XR World with Extinction Rebellion (US)America:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-time-to-lose-time-to-act-registration-150294983341?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network