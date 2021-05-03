top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/ 4/2021
Public Comment at Berkeley City Council
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 04
Time 5:45 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
online
DxE is working on a campaign to get the city of Berkeley to transition to a safer and more sustainable food system by using city funds to purchase plant-based foods instead of animal products. After months of emailing, calling, and protesting in support of this ask, the Mayor of Berkeley met with activists twice. He said he would work with us at that time, but since then he has not fulfilled his commitment.
At a recent City Council meeting, the Mayor told lies about the protest and lockdown at Golden Gate Fields and about the commitments he made in his meetings with us. He even said DxE activists posed as vaccine clinic volunteers in order to gain access to Golden Gate Fields during the protest, which is false. We will attend the upcoming City Council meeting to hold him accountable, share the truth, and demand Berkeley divests from animal products.
---
WHEN: Tuesday, April 27th 5:45pm
WHO: Everyone is welcome!
---
Call-in information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82314313869...
Meeting ID: 823 1431 3869
Passcode: 912643
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail
directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Added to the calendar on Monday May 3rd, 2021 8:55 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code