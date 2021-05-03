

At a recent City Council meeting, the Mayor told lies about the protest and lockdown at Golden Gate Fields and about the commitments he made in his meetings with us. He even said DxE activists posed as vaccine clinic volunteers in order to gain access to Golden Gate Fields during the protest, which is false. We will attend the upcoming City Council meeting to hold him accountable, share the truth, and demand Berkeley divests from animal products.

---

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27th 5:45pm

WHO: Everyone is welcome!

---

Call-in information:



Meeting ID: 823 1431 3869

Passcode: 912643

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail

directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com DxE is working on a campaign to get the city of Berkeley to transition to a safer and more sustainable food system by using city funds to purchase plant-based foods instead of animal products. After months of emailing, calling, and protesting in support of this ask, the Mayor of Berkeley met with activists twice. He said he would work with us at that time, but since then he has not fulfilled his commitment.At a recent City Council meeting, the Mayor told lies about the protest and lockdown at Golden Gate Fields and about the commitments he made in his meetings with us. He even said DxE activists posed as vaccine clinic volunteers in order to gain access to Golden Gate Fields during the protest, which is false. We will attend the upcoming City Council meeting to hold him accountable, share the truth, and demand Berkeley divests from animal products.---WHEN: Tuesday, April 27th 5:45pmWHO: Everyone is welcome!---Call-in information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82314313869 ...Meeting ID: 823 1431 3869Passcode: 912643---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxe.io/conduct To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Added to the calendar on Monday May 3rd, 2021 8:55 PM