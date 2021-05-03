top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Media Activism & Independent Media | Womyn
Other Cinema: "This Train I Ride" + Ivy McClelland + Greta Snider + Lodestones
Date Saturday May 08
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Location Details
ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94122
On Sat. May 8th, Other Cinema reopens its doors to masked audiences at half capacity! In the California premiere of Arno Bitschy’s feature we follow the life-journeys of three women living on the fringe in a rapidly changing country. A quest for identity, freedom and finding one's place in the world. Mission homegirl Ivy McClelland, here in person, and two women pals are gutsy outliers of a corrupt capitalist society who leave everything behind to defy danger and cross the country on board freight trains. ALSO: Local light Greta Snider is in the flesh to screen a pair of 16mm psychogeographies on life in both the San Francisco Bay and on its shoreline. Closing the show will be a rousing set by East Bay rockers the Lodestones. Note, earlier 7:30PM start time, $6.66
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday May 3rd, 2021 5:51 PM
