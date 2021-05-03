On Sat. May 8th, Other Cinema reopens its doors to masked audiences at half capacity! In the California premiere of Arno Bitschy’s feature we follow the life-journeys of three women living on the fringe in a rapidly changing country. A quest for identity, freedom and finding one's place in the world. Mission homegirl Ivy McClelland, here in person, and two women pals are gutsy outliers of a corrupt capitalist society who leave everything behind to defy danger and cross the country on board freight trains. ALSO: Local light Greta Snider is in the flesh to screen a pair of 16mm psychogeographies on life in both the San Francisco Bay and on its shoreline. Closing the show will be a rousing set by East Bay rockers the Lodestones. Note, earlier 7:30PM start time, $6.66 For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/

