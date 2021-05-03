From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Other Cinema: "This Train I Ride" + Ivy McClelland + Greta Snider + Lodestones
|Saturday May 08
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Screening
|Other Cinema
|ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94122
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/
