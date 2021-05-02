A new program to support our most vulnerable in our community has come to Santa Cruz and could use your support!
Recovery Cafe Santa Cruz offers support groups at partner agencies and will offer a day program with a welcoming smile, a cup of coffee, a safe community, classes, lunch, weekly support groups, and resources to achieve whatever members need. Members often work on recovery from addiction, mental health, trauma, housing instability, and loneliness.
A very generous donor has offered a fundraising match up to $10,000 until Tuesday, May 4th. Please check out our website, consider making a donation, or sharing our post about us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/108076674093809/posts/288225686078906/
Thank you for your support and for everything you do for our community!!
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Recovery Cafe Santa Cruz needs your support!
Date
Tuesday May 04
Time
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author
Serg Kagno
Location Details
Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://recoverycafesc.org
