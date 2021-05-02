



Recovery Cafe Santa Cruz offers support groups at partner agencies and will offer a day program with a welcoming smile, a cup of coffee, a safe community, classes, lunch, weekly support groups, and resources to achieve whatever members need. Members often work on recovery from addiction, mental health, trauma, housing instability, and loneliness.



A very generous donor has offered a fundraising match up to $10,000 until Tuesday, May 4th. Please check out our website, consider making a donation, or sharing our post about us on Facebook -



https://www.facebook.com/108076674093809/posts/288225686078906/ For more event information: https://recoverycafesc.org

