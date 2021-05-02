top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/ 4/2021
Recovery Cafe Santa Cruz needs your support!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 04
Time 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorSerg Kagno
Location Details
Santa Cruz
A new program to support our most vulnerable in our community has come to Santa Cruz and could use your support!

Recovery Cafe Santa Cruz offers support groups at partner agencies and will offer a day program with a welcoming smile, a cup of coffee, a safe community, classes, lunch, weekly support groups, and resources to achieve whatever members need. Members often work on recovery from addiction, mental health, trauma, housing instability, and loneliness.

A very generous donor has offered a fundraising match up to $10,000 until Tuesday, May 4th. Please check out our website, consider making a donation, or sharing our post about us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/108076674093809/posts/288225686078906/

Thank you for your support and for everything you do for our community!!
For more event information: https://recoverycafesc.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 10:35 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code