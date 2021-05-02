For our May meeting we’ll be reading Part I and Part II of

Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism by Marianna Mazzucato

Capitalism is in crisis. The rich have gotten richer—the 1 percent, those with more than $1 million, own 44 percent of the world's wealth—while climate change is transforming—and in some cases wiping out—life on the planet. We are plagued by crises threatening our lives, and this situation is unsustainable. But how do we fix these problems decades in the making?

Mission Economy looks at the grand challenges facing us in a radically new way. Global warming, pollution, dementia, obesity, gun violence, mobility—these environmental, health, and social dilemmas are huge, complex, and have no simple solutions. Mariana Mazzucato argues we need to think bigger and mobilize our resources in a way that is as bold as inspirational as the moon landing—this time to the most ‘wicked’ social problems of our time.. We can only begin to find answers if we fundamentally restructure capitalism to make it inclusive, sustainable, and driven by innovation that tackles concrete problems from the digital divide, to health pandemics, to our polluted cities. That means changing government tools and culture, creating new markers of corporate governance, and ensuring that corporations, society, and the government coalesce to share a common goal.

We did it to go to the moon. We can do it again to fix our problems and improve the lives of every one of us. We simply can no longer afford not to.

Mariana Mazzucato, PhD, is a professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London, where she is the founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation & Public Purpose. She has written, edited, or co-authored numerous books, articles, and papers on policy, capitalism, economics, and innovation, including The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths and The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy.

She advises policy makers worldwide and is currently a member of the South African Presidential Economic Advisory Council, the Scottish Government’s Council of Economic Advisors; the UN’s Committee for Development Policy, and the OECD’s Secretary General’s Advisory Group on a New Growth Narrative. She is also a Special Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister, and a Special Advisor for the EC Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth, Revenge Capitalism, the Edge of Chaos blog symposium , Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons,, and The Optimist's Telescope.