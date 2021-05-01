top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/ 3/2021
Rally to Defend the Dignity of Those Outside
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday May 03
Time 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry (and Robert Norse)
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone5757703377
Location Details
Near the San Lorenzo Duck Pond in Santa Cruz California
We need your participation! Thousands of us are one paycheck away from having to move into the streets.

The sweeps must end until everyone has a safe place to sleep. No one should be removed from San Lorenzo Park or Highway 1 until everyone living outside is offered stable accommodations. The stress of moving from place to place without any hope of settling down is cruel and unusual punishment and must end now.

Please email the Santa Cruz City Council this week demanding an end to the sweeps until everyone is provided safe accommodations in the city.

We need these letters by the end of Mother’s Day so they can be included in the May 11th City Council Meeting on this issue.
citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Video of City Management Staffer Lee Butler on the San Lorenzo Park Clearing: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1687&doctype=3
(36 minutes and 30 seconds into the video)

sm_tents.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code