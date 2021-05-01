



The sweeps must end until everyone has a safe place to sleep. No one should be removed from San Lorenzo Park or Highway 1 until everyone living outside is offered stable accommodations. The stress of moving from place to place without any hope of settling down is cruel and unusual punishment and must end now.



Please email the Santa Cruz City Council this week demanding an end to the sweeps until everyone is provided safe accommodations in the city.



We need these letters by the end of Mother’s Day so they can be included in the May 11th City Council Meeting on this issue.

citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com



Video of City Management Staffer Lee Butler on the San Lorenzo Park Clearing:

(36 minutes and 30 seconds into the video)



