Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Stop the Destruction of Our Working Class College City College of San Francisco (CCSF)
by HEAT
Friday Apr 30th, 2021 5:22 PM
The San Francisco Community College Board of Trustees are set to lay off 160 more faculty members and also destroy the music program, the Nursing program and also the destruction of ESL and vocational training program. HEAT is asking for support to stop this attack on our working class community college.
sm_aft_2121_flex_rocha_equals_elder_abuse_1-10-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stop the Destruction of Our Working Class College
City College of San Francisco (CCSF) Board of Trustees is Set to Vote on Pinkslips to Hundreds of Teachers in Early May

CCSF, San Francisco’s working class public college is being dramatically downsized. Educational opportunities for its students are vanishing. Mass unemployment in San Francisco and the US requires more public education not less.

The downsizing of CCSF is a racist attack. Most of the college’s students are people of color from the working and lower middle class--your family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.

At CCSF, plans have been put in place to greatly reduce class offerings and the number of faculty despite the college receiving some $50 million in Covid relief money and will soon be getting more money from the state.

When classes are cut, fewer students enroll. The decline in the number of students is then used as an excuse for more cuts and to justify making the college’s real estate available for private interests.

As an engine for its Post Pandemic Recovery, San Francisco needs City College more than ever to put people back to work.

Proposed cuts include an unbelievable 50% cut in the nursing program that puts the health of all of us at risk. Devastating cuts are planned in job training classes that workers take to learn new skills. English as a Second Language, Older Adult Education, and Services to Students with Disabilities are all on the chopping block.

The unions at CCSF are also under attack. When union workers are cut, the unions representing them are weakened. Additionally, taxpayer funds for the college are being used to benefit private interests—consultants and contractors—none of whom teach classes.

City College offers tuition-free classes for San Francisco residents. You might not know this because the overpaid administration does not see fit to produce a printed class schedule and distribute it throughout the city.

We join with education workers, students and supporters of public education here and. around the world against the dismantling of public education.

FIND STEPS TO STOP THE LAYOFFS AND CUTS ON THE FLIP SIDE
TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE LAYOFFS AND CUTS TO COMMUNITY COLLEGES


HAVE YOUR UNION PASS RESOLUTIONS AGAINST THE CUTS


Tell: The CCSF Board of Trustees not to lay off teachers and cut classes

https://www.ccsf.edu/about-ccsf/board-trustees

and

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Mayor to provide emergency city funding to CCSF to stop the cuts.
MayorLondonBreed [at] sfgov.org and https://sfbos.org/roster-members

Sign:

HEAT’s (Higher Education Action Team) petition expressing no confidence in CCSF’s administration at HEAT’s website at CCSFHeat.org or http://chng.it/mkNrg8nx
HEAT will be holding a panel on May 15 at 11 AM on what is happening to our community colleges

And on May 24 at 12:00 noon rally at the State Community College Board of Trustees on May 24th State Community College Board of Trustees 1102 Q Street, 6th Floor Sacramento
Statewide:

Write the Governor, Assemblymember Phil Ting and your state representatives to fully fund public education and impose higher taxes on billionaires.
Click and send letter templates are available at Rebuildcitycollege.wordpress.com
From the homepage click on NEWS/ACTIONS
SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH ANYONE WHO CARES ABOUT CITY COLLEGE AND PUBLIC EDUCATION
http://CCSFHeat.org
§Down With Austerity
by HEAT
Friday Apr 30th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aft_2121._more_college_down_with_austerity_1-10-20_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CCSF is getting over $50 million in new covid funding but the CCSF Board of Trustees are laying off faculty and shutting campuses and shutting down the music and nursing departments. At the same time they are spending tens of millions of dollars on consultants and cronies on the $845 million bonds that passed last year.
http://CCSFHeat.org
