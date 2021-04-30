The San Francisco Community College Board of Trustees are set to lay off 160 more faculty members and also destroy the music program, the Nursing program and also the destruction of ESL and vocational training program. HEAT is asking for support to stop this attack on our working class community college.

§ Down With Austerity by HEAT

Friday Apr 30th, 2021 5:22 PM

CCSF is getting over $50 million in new covid funding but the CCSF Board of Trustees are laying off faculty and shutting campuses and shutting down the music and nursing departments. At the same time they are spending tens of millions of dollars on consultants and cronies on the $845 million bonds that passed last year.