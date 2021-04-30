People's Park is a historical site of political resistance.
We honor that legacy and say HELL NO to police presence and UC development plans.
May 15 2021
People's Park
12pm
Part of Abolition May
UCB Cops Off Campus and Defend People's Park
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 5/15/2021
|Bloody Thursday Rally and Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|UC Berkeley Cops Off Campus
|Location Details
|The anniversary of Bloody Thursday at People's Park -- a historic moment of violent policing on Berkeley's campus.
|
For more event information: https://copsoffcampuscoalition.com/
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 30th, 2021 3:37 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network