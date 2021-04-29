A memorial for Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA was held in Sacramento on April 24, 2021.

Al Rojas, a co-founder of the UFWA who spent a life time fighting for agricultural workers and workers in Mexico and around the world passed away on March 20, 2021.His memorial in Sacramento on April 24, 2021 brought forth memories of his family and workers and community members he mentored and supported in his life long struggle for justice, human and worker rights.It also brought unity between the Rojas family and also the family of past Filipino agricultural union leader Larry Dulay Itliong and his family. His son Johnny Itliong and his family attended the memorial and he spoke.The struggle of both Mexican American and Filipino farmworkers was illuminated in the fight for unity of all workers.