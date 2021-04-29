top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Labor & Workers
Al Rojas Presente! The Struggle Continues: Memorial In Sacramento For UFWA Co-founder
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
A memorial for Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA was held in Sacramento on April 24, 2021.
sm_img_8164.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Al Rojas, a co-founder of the UFWA who spent a life time fighting for agricultural workers and workers in Mexico and around the world passed away on March 20, 2021.

His memorial in Sacramento on April 24, 2021 brought forth memories of his family and workers and community members he mentored and supported in his life long struggle for justice, human and worker rights.

It also brought unity between the Rojas family and also the family of past Filipino agricultural union leader Larry Dulay Itliong and his family. His son Johnny Itliong and his family attended the memorial and he spoke.

The struggle of both Mexican American and Filipino farmworkers was illuminated in the fight for unity of all workers.

Additional media:
National Migrant Workers Convention Opening Speech By Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/h7gC-1AtXCY

Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO Convention
https://youtu.be/dQcxABeHzr0

The Fight For San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At ILWU Local 10
https://youtu.be/CzrSngfXiiA

Trouble In The Union Movement & The Attacks On Indiginous, Latino & Mexican Workers Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/3vv0w0hv0YM

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Mexico Tijuana Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo discute TLCAN, Privatización y Económica
https://youtu.be/DgY-zwuQHr8

Crisis in Labor, Mexico, US, Unions, Democrats & USMCA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ18fjWM_sI

The Battle of Mexican Farmworkers At Driscolls in San Quintín Baja California
https://youtu.be/5L3ZbQN3Iog

The Mexican National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers , NAFTA And US Labor
https://youtu.be/xu4qLP_O3Sk

Obama's Immigration "Reform" Labor, Immigrants, Immigration & Obama
https://youtu.be/9pUQmpLwHtY

Mexico Oaxaca Teacher Murders Protested In SF "Massacre Made In USA”
https://youtu.be/4RrK-S3Q9qs

Here Comes The Judge! Judge Al Rojas Speaks At People v. DA Mark Peterson
https://youtu.be/4HV05WRn6Dc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§A Mural For Al Rojas
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8282.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A mural for Al Rojas was painted for the commemoration
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§Desaree Rojas, Daughter of Al Rojas and Johnny Itliong, son of Larry Itliiong
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8277.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The families of Al Rojas and Larry Itliong joined together at the rally. The real story of the founding of the UFWA was presented at the memorial.
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§No Slave Labor! Labor Council For Latin American Advancement Marcher
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8057.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A marcher who was with the Labor Council For Latiin American Advancement with the t-shirt No Slave Labor
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§Participants at the Memorial
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8314.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Family members at the memorial
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§Brown Berets On The March
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8079.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Brown Berets were at the memorial and on the march.
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§Banners On March
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8014.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Organizational contingents participated
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§In Front Of The Rojas House
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_7938.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
In front of the Al Rojas home in Sacramento. A wreath and pictures.
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
§Dancers and Member of Guard
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 29th, 2021 6:20 PM
sm_img_8143.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dancers marched in front of the procession
https://youtu.be/n-ODQ8p6OsI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code