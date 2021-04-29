Moral Emergency livestream in response to the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
by law enforcement. Livestream speak-out is organized by Poor People's Campaign, North Carolina NAACP, pastor at Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church, and other esteemed community leaders.
Tuesday, May 4 @ noon via livestream
Livestream here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
Pastors in the Elizabeth City area, along with the president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP and the president of Repairers of the Breach, will meet Tuesday afternoon with attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr., the man shot and killed last week by law enforcement, to declare a “moral emergency” in the country.
The pastor of Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church initiated the meeting and invited the representatives of the North Carolina NAACP, Repairers of the Breach and the
AME Zion Church to attend.
Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and another lead attorney will attend the meeting, which will include Bishop William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP; and Rev. Leach.
NEWS COVERAGE:
COMMON DREAMS: Demand for Release of Full Tape Grows as FBI Opens Probe Into
Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
"The North Carolina NAACP released a statement Tuesday demanding an 'immediate review of the body cameras.'"
"Appearing on Democracy Now! on Tuesday, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II—co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign and president of Repairers of the Breach—said that 'a warrant is not a license to kill" and that "the tapes should be released.'"
For the full, complete article here, go here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/04/27/demand-release-full-tape-grows-fbi-opens-probe-police-killing-andrew-brown-jr
