Animal Liberation Conference in September
The Animal Liberation Conference brings together the most dedicated animal rights activists from around the world and empowers them to take bold, collective action to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals.
We’re racing against time to save the animals, this planet, and ourselves. The pandemic and climate emergency have shown us how destructive animal exploitation is for all animals, including humans. As we come out of this dark time, our actions will shine brighter than ever before. This is our chance to create a new, post-pandemic future where all beings and our planet are treated with respect. And we’re going to bring that vision to life at the Animal Liberation Conference. Hundreds of people will unite together to confront the animal agriculture industry, rescue animals from certain death, and show the world that a new future is on the horizon.
All are welcome, including those new to activism or animal rights. You must register to attend.
WHEN: ALC 2021 will tentatively take place September 24th-September 30th. More details coming soon. Please note that dates could change based on venue availability, COVID and public health advisories, etc.
WHERE: Various locations around the Bay Area; more details to be announced
PROGRAM: The full conference program has not been released yet.
REGISTRATION: You can register at dxe.io/register
--
FAQ
Where do I get more information? Unfortunately, Facebook does not allow us to update this event page regularly, so please check out liberationconference.com or email info [at] liberationconference.com.
How much does it cost? The registration fee is $65 for the first day only. It will then increase to $75.
Are kids welcome? Yes! Almost all conference sessions and events will be appropriate for children to attend. We encourage kids to attend any sessions or events they are interested in going to! We will also have childcare available.
Is this the first time this conference has been held? No, this is the 7th year, and the 3rd year after being rebranded as the Animal Liberation Conference. Before that, the conference was called the DxE Forum.
When will I get more details about the event? Once you register, you will receive periodic emails with updates.
Where should I stay? The conference takes place primarily in Berkeley, California. There are a number of hotels and Air BnB’s available locally, as well as in other parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. If you have friends coming, you may want to look at organizing a group Air BnB.
I have accessibility needs - can I still attend? Yes! We strive to make all our events accessible where possible. Please email info [at] liberationconference.com with specific accessibility requests or inquiries.
What is the code of conduct? All participants are expected to follow the DxE code of conduct, which can be viewed at dxe.io/conduct.
What about COVID-19? We will be following all city and state guidelines relating to COVID-19 safety.
Do I need to participate in the whole conference? No. You may come and go from the conference.
