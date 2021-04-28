Join SF CODEPINK and others in support of Diane Wilson.
On April 7th, 2021 4th-generation shrimper, activist, and author Diane Wilson began a hunger strike at the waterfront of Lavaca Bay to demand that the Biden Administration stop the dredging of the mercury-contaminated Matagorda Ship Channel, and ban crude oil exports.
Max Midstream wants to dredge the Matagorda Ship Channel, a mercury superfund site, for an oil export project. The dredging would unearth potentially devastating mercury contamination devastating fisheries that local communities are working to restore and revitalize. The project trashes the community and the climate to create profit for oil companies.
https://popularresistance.org/72-year-old-fisher-hunger-strikes-for-crude-oil-export-ban/
https://www.facebook.com/unreasonablewoman
|Stop Oil Exports/Support for Diane Wilson
|Friday April 30
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|Martha Hubert
|We'll meet in the plaza in front of 450 Golden Gate, where the offices of the Army Corps of Engineers are located.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 28th, 2021 7:33 PM
