California Tribal Members and Fishermen Call on Newsom to Provide Water for Salmon info [at] californiasalmon.org)

Tuesday Apr 27th, 2021 1:25 PM by Save California Salmon

State of the Salmon address planned for April 28th, Day of Action May 4th



Sacramento, California - California Tribes, fishermen, and environmental groups are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to direct state agencies to take action to stop fish kills of California salmon runs that are nearing extinction and to protect water quality. Salmon and good water quality are key to the health of California’s Native people, economy and drinking water supplies. Without immediate action to scale down agricultural water deliveries and protect rivers and reservoir’s water supplies the State will be complicit in causing fish kills and toxic algal blooms in many of the State’s already overdrafted rivers.