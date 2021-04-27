Post-democratic Capitalism by Colin Crouch

Tuesday Apr 27th, 2021 11:25 AM

The fact that money can buy political influence is a central problem for democracy. All citizens are equal in terms of their voting rights, but not in terms of their wealth - this is one of the great unsolved challenges of liberal systems of government. As long as economic inequality remains within bounds or even declines - and as long as it does not play a major role in political processes - the tension it creates is bearable.