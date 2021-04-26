Community Healing Circle, Redwood City

Host: Bay Area Rising Above @baRisingAbove on IG



Our community is hurting. Our community needs healing.

As horrible acts against communities of color continue to happen it is up to us to keep us safe...

Featuring a youth speakout.

Age and youth unite in action!



May last longer than 1 hour.









Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 26th, 2021 8:15 PM