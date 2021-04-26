Community Healing Circle, Redwood City
Host: Bay Area Rising Above @baRisingAbove on IG
Our community is hurting. Our community needs healing.
As horrible acts against communities of color continue to happen it is up to us to keep us safe...
Featuring a youth speakout.
Age and youth unite in action!
May last longer than 1 hour.
Community Healing Circle--Remembering POC Victims of Violence
|Friday April 30
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|Bay Area Rising Above
Redwood City Courthouse Square
2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA
