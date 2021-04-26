City College of San Francisco's mission to serve the community is under siege again. This time, 163 full-time faculty have received lay-off notices, jeopardizing thousands of students and many programs that make a difference in community members' lives. Among the affected programs are ESL, LGBT+ Studies, Women and Gender Studies, Aircraft Maintenance, Philippine Studies, Disabled Students Programs & Services, and Nursing.



Join many of the groups organizing around this issue to see how you can contribute to this fight. The meeting is initially being called by Rebuild CCSF, S.L.A.S.H.—SF League Against Systemic Harm, Higher Education Action Team (HEAT), Freedom Socialist Party and individuals.

