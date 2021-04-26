top
The Impunity of an Empire: US Imperialism & the Philippines
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 30
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorBert Knorr
Location Details
Facebook Event: https://bit.ly/filipsol

Register Here: https://bit.ly/usfilsol
Title: Impunity of an Empire: The Cost of Plunder in the Philippines and the Resistance

Date: Friday April 30

Time: 5:30pm Pacific/8:30 Eastern

Hear from Filiipino Solidarity Activists about :
The historical relationship between the United States and the Philippines and the dire consequences of its colonial dynamics.
The current situation in the Philippines under the Duterte dictatorship
The popular struggle for democracy and against imperialism and the current demands of the Filipino people
How people in this country can support that struggle and oppose the neo-colonial domination of the US and the US militarization of East Asia.

THe event will be co-hosted by DSA and will include speakers from the Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines (SF) and the Malaya Movement (SF)

You can register at:

https://bit.ly/usfilsol

Here is the Facebook event: https://bit.ly/filipsol
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 26th, 2021 12:53 PM
