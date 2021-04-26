



Date: Friday April 30



Time: 5:30pm Pacific/8:30 Eastern



Hear from Filiipino Solidarity Activists about :

The historical relationship between the United States and the Philippines and the dire consequences of its colonial dynamics.

The current situation in the Philippines under the Duterte dictatorship

The popular struggle for democracy and against imperialism and the current demands of the Filipino people

How people in this country can support that struggle and oppose the neo-colonial domination of the US and the US militarization of East Asia.



THe event will be co-hosted by DSA and will include speakers from the Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines (SF) and the Malaya Movement (SF)



You can register at:



https://bit.ly/usfilsol



Here is the Facebook event:

