top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
20th Annual Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
by Daryl Wise
Monday Apr 26th, 2021 10:35 AM
20th ANNUAL REEL WORK MAY DAY LABOR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FREE APRIL 1 - JUNE 1 2021 FILMS AND DISCUSSIONS
Topics include Women, Education, Global Economics, IATSE, Art, and More
sm_rw__all.jpg
original image (750x750)
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival announces its upcoming films and panel discussions during the two-month event. The festival, now in its 20th year, highlights labor struggles and social issues affecting workers, their families and their communities.

This year will again be virtual and free of charge. The festival is usually held in theaters and venues in the Santa Cruz, CA area.

Many subjects will be covered in the festival, such as women, education, art, labor rights, global economics and COVID. Each week a different topic will be examined with films and discussions. All films will be available only during the featured week and discussions will each be held one time only.

The California premiere of “Haymarket: The Bomb, the Anarchists, the Labor Struggle” will be shown one time at 6:30 pm, May 1, followed by panel discussion with the film maker at 8pm. In this feature documentary, expert historians and professors present the history of the bomb, the anarchist movement of the 19th century, and the labor struggle of working people fighting for a shorter workday during the industrial might of America's Gilded Age.

Festival director Jeffrey Smedberg said, “We are thrilled to be able to present these interesting and thought-provoking films and discussions to watch at home and online. Each week we offer a new labor and social justice topic that will feature great movies and discussions. It’s a good chance to get entertained and educated at the same time.”

To view the current schedule, with detailed information or to register for a panel discussion, please see below or visit the Reel Work web site at http://www.ReelWork.org
http://www.ReelWork.org
§
by Daryl Wise
Monday Apr 26th, 2021 10:35 AM
sm_rw_haymarket.jpg
original image (750x750)
http://www.ReelWork.org
§
by Daryl Wise
Monday Apr 26th, 2021 10:35 AM
sm_rw_covid.jpg
original image (750x750)
http://www.ReelWork.org
§
by Daryl Wise
Monday Apr 26th, 2021 10:35 AM
sm_rw_bread.jpg
original image (750x750)
http://www.ReelWork.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code